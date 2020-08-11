FAIR HAVEN — The third time’s the charm for the Slate Valley Unified School District budget. Voters narrowly approved the $26 million budget 1,324-1,308 Tuesday.
The $26,402,586 budget cut $213,000 resulting in education spending of $16,393.68 per equalized pupil. While education spending is 1.99% higher than fiscal year 2020, it represents an overall decrease and still sits below the state average of $17,133.
The first attempt to pass the budget failed at Town Meeting Day in March by a vote of 1,585-1,490. A subsequent vote on June 9 went down by a wider margin of 812-550.
As a result, the district — which serves the towns of Fair Haven, Benson, West Haven, Castleton, Hubbardton and Orwell — was forced to borrow $2.5 million from People’s United Bank at an interest rate of 1.57% to get through the first quarter of FY 2021, which began July 1.
School administrators and board members attributed the first rejected budget to its association with a $60 bond for district-wide improvements, which was also on the ballot. The bond proved unpopular with voters, failing at the polls in March by a margin of more than three to one.
“I think there was a real lack of understanding in terms of the fact that this budget … was just for the operational costs for this year, that there’s nothing to do with the bond,” district Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said.
While the second vote appeared to signal that voters were still unsatisfied with the size of the budget, Olsen-Farrell suggested other factors were at play.
“I also think folks are just concerned about the school budgets in general,” she said. “And certainly in this time of COVID, they want to see substantial savings.”
This summer, School Board members set out on two listening tours, going into communities around the district to hear voter concerns and answer questions. “We then took that feedback and incorporated it into the adjustments that we made,” said Board Chairman Tim Smith, adding that the board also improved the way it communicates and disseminates information by providing a mix of printed mailings and electronic media for community members to review.
While Smith was happy with Tuesday’s result, he said he would have preferred a “more convincing margin” than 16 votes.
“I think even by passing tonight, the voters have sent a message that they have some clear expectations for some further expenditure reductions in this next budget cycle,” he said.
“I would certainly encourage our board to take a hard look, and be prepared to make some very, very difficult and perhaps deep cuts in this in this next budget cycle,” Smith said.
Olsen-Farrell agreed. “(Voters) expect to see greater savings realized in the budgeting process,” she said. “That’s something that we’ll certainly have to work towards next year.”
Despite the challenges ahead, both Olsen-Farrell and Smith expressed relief that the budget process was finally behind them.
“We can now turn our focus to the reopening of schools in a safe manner,” Smith said.
