FAIR HAVEN — A weekend of cross-state excursions has put a number of Rutland County students under quarantine.
This week, the Slate Valley Unified School District revealed that around 20 families with students in the district, as well as two staff members, had visited nearby counties in New York State that were not approved for travel by Vermont.
Families allegedly went apple-picking and attended various events in Essex, Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties. All four counties were designated as not safe for travel, according to the Vermont COVID-19 travel map issued on Sept. 18.
Other families reportedly traveled to Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, and York, Maine, which also are unapproved for travel.
The map is updated weekly. As of this week, updates are released on Tuesday instead of Friday.
Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said that she “immediately” sent a message to district families on Sept. 18 when she saw how the new map might impact weekend travel plans, but didn’t think enough families received the message or didn’t understand it if they did.
Upon learning of the trips, she informed the families and staff they would be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine. After seven days, individuals may take a COVID-19 test. If it’s negative, they will be allowed to return to school.
SVUSD schools are open for in-person instruction without a remote-learning option.
Olsen-Farrell said the quarantined students, however, are learning remotely through Google Classroom.
While the students did attend classes this week before it was discovered they left the state, administrators determined no additional students needed to be quarantined after consulting with the state health department.
Olsen-Farrell said she had been in contact with both Secretary of Education Dan French and Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak this week to advocate that the students who traveled to Washington County, New York, be allowed to return to school, since the number of active cases was so low there.
As of Wednesday, families who traveled to Washington County last weekend no longer needed to quarantine. Olsen-Farrell said Pieciak explained that the number of active cases in the county dropped to acceptable levels on Sept. 19, but the map wasn’t updated until Sept. 22.
Families who traveled to other New York counties remain in quarantine.
Taken as a whole, state travel restrictions can feel arbitrary, especially to those who live in border communities where crossing state lines for errands and other activities is common.
Under state travel guidelines, Vermonters are discouraged from traveling for leisure to counties out of state with active COVID-19 cases that exceed 400 active cases per 1 million residents. If they do, they are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon returning.
But while leisure travel is restricted, exemptions are made for essential travel, including work, medical care, shared parental custody, food and beverage.
Olsen-Farrell said those distinctions breed confusion and frustration. For example, she explained that several families told her they believed apple picking counted as essential since they were procuring food. The state has classified it as a leisure activity.
Another factor muddying the waters is the fact that about 25% of SVUSD employees, including Olsen-Farrell, reside in New York State and are able to travel freely across state lines regardless of active case numbers.
She said parents and staff are frustrated.
“They aren’t quite sure of what the expectation is,” she said, explaining that she’s had some “lively” conversations with parents recently.
“When you have a school nurse that lives in Granville, New York, calling a family telling them their child has to quarantine now, because their child went to Granville, New York, over the weekend, that’s certainly very confusing and difficult for families to understand,” she said. “It’s difficult for me to defend as well.”
Olsen-Farrell doesn’t believe schools should be the only ones keeping people up to date on travel information and monitoring people’s behavior outside of school.
“It’s not up to the school districts to have to enforce these rules for daily life, but it does impact who’s going to be allowed to come to school,” she said. “So we’re finding ourselves chasing these situations all day long, which seems really counterproductive.”
Olsen-Farrell said she told the state it needs to think about a “logical solution” to cross-state travel.
“We have counties in Vermont that have much higher rates of COVID infection and we’re not saying Vermonters can’t travel to those counties,” she said. “Yet we’re saying they can’t travel a mile across the border here, and we’re keeping those kids out of school 14 days.”
Currently, New York’s Washington County has 249 active cases per million, down 48.5% from last week. By comparison Vermont’s Lamoille County currently has 735 active cases per million, more than Essex, Warren and Saratoga counties, all of which remain subject to travel restrictions.
She said received indications from the state that remedies for cross-state travel are being considered.
The cross-state travel information page on the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s website currently states, “The State hopes more counties will be added over time as their active case counts improve and that the criteria may be expanded beyond 400 cases per million as circumstances allow.”
However, Ted Fisher, spokesperson for the Agency of Education wrote in an email Thursday, “Regarding the question about future exemptions, we (the Health Department and AOE) will continue to defer to ACCD regarding inter-state travel guidance. As of now, ACCD does not anticipate their guidance in this area changing.”
Deborah Hanson, school nurse and COVID-19 coordinator at Fair Haven Union High School, said she sees frustration not just in from families, but from everyone.
“There’s a lot of frustration, I think, across the board,” she said. “No one’s been through this before so we’re all just trying to figure it out.”
With regarding to travel, Hanson said the district tries to give families as much advance warning about changes as possible. She added that she is pleased the travel map is now being updated on Tuesdays so families have enough time to make weekend plans.
Hanson said she’d like to see more frequent updates so people can have as close to real-time information as possible.
She said Vermont’s low level of infection has created a sense of complacency that makes it easy for people to let their guard down and not take precautions.
“I think it’s really hard because our state has done so well,” she said. “We haven’t had a whole lot of tragedy right, in our faces in Vermont.”
