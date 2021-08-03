FAIR HAVEN — Students in western Rutland County will have new after-school opportunities this fall.
The Slate Valley Unified Union School District has partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County to offer after-school programming at its K-8 schools beginning Sept. 1.
The programs, which were made possible through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, will be offered at Fair Haven Grade School, Castleton Elementary School, Benson Village School and Orwell Village School.
They will run after school Monday through Friday until 6:30 p.m. and include dinner.
In order to mitigate the educational impact of the pandemic, school districts have been allotted ESSER money to apply to specific categories, such as student engagement, academic proficiency and social-emotional learning.
“Primarily, our focus is about students staying active and engaged,” said Casey O’Meara, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for Slate Valley.
He said the partnership is a “good fit” for ESSER funds since it supports all three categories.
While O’Meara said it’s too early to get a full picture of how much the pandemic impacted student learning, he said local assessment data was encouraging.
“We didn’t see that students were drastically negatively impacted from the winter of 2020 to the winter of 2021,” he said.
Nonetheless, O’Meara said the district is currently working on recruiting school staff such as instructional assistant and classroom educators to provide more targeted academic support after school.
He noted the “great opportunity” the partnership will provide for students, referencing a report by the Annenberg Institute at Brown University, which noted that positive relationships with mentors can help students develop social-emotional skills “by modeling effective communication and serving as a sounding board to help youth better regulate their emotions.”
It added that school-based mentors help students overcome obstacles and guide them towards higher education, stating, “School personnel may also play an important role in expanding the social capital of underserved youth by increasing access to job opportunities and exposing them to broader social networks that they might not otherwise have access to within their familial, neighborhood and social circles.”
O’Meara noted that whether or not the programs will continue after ESSER funds have expired depends on interest and participation, but said it’s possible the district could tap local funds or grants to sustain them beyond the coming school year.
“This really gives us an opportunity to start something, be able to have conversations about it, be able to see what works and what doesn’t and then, ultimately, figure out funding sources,” he said.
Currently, the Boys & Girls Club runs two small after-school programs at Fair Haven and Castleton, but Club Executive Director David Woolpy explained that the approaching fall programs are a fresh initiative.
Woolpy said he approached the district administrators to figure how to work more closely together in order to provide additional opportunities for students.
He said his primary objective at the club is “to (better) serve more kids.”
From the start, Woolpy said he and Slate Valley Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell were on the same page.
“I came to her with sort of the kernel of an idea, and she just said, ‘Let’s do a whole lot more than that.’”
There is no weekly fee to participate in programs; rather, families will be asked to pay a one-time fee of $50 for the entire school year.
According to Woolpy, fees are the “single biggest hindrance” to people accessing after-school programs in the area, and noted the success of the club’s summer programs, which cost only $5 per child thanks to COVID-related grant funding.
Woolpy said the club’s three “priority outcome areas” of academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character and citizenship inform how the programs are structured with a focus on drug and alcohol prevention, healthy eating habits, mental health and physical fitness.
Additional activities will include basketball, board games, card games, capture the flag and LEGO robotics.
Looking around the rest of the county, Woolpy said he’d like to expand opportunities at existing sites in Rutland and at Bartsow Memorial School in Chittenden, and eventually open a teen center.
Olsen-Farrell said the feedback she has received since announcing the programs has been positive.
She noted the lack of access to high-quality child care and after school programming in the area, which she said is a struggle for working families.
“It will have students in a place where parents can be reassured that they’re safe, and that they do have many programming opportunities for them to access,” she said.
Olsen-Farrell added that, based on the school, staff will offer additional enrichment opportunities, like chess or technology clubs.
“As we try to recover from COVID and people get back to work, I think this is just another thing that will go a long way in supporting our families and our students in Slate Valley,” she said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.