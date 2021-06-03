SolarFest will be virtual again this year while the event searches for a permanent home.
Organizer Michael Bailey said they did not have enough lead-time to take advantage of the state’s imminent reopening, so SolarFest 2021 will be a collection of online events July 24-25.
“Planning began last year and until recently, there wasn’t any hope of being in-person,” Bailey said.
SolarFest, a mixture of a music festival and renewable-energy trade show, was one of several events that went virtual last year as the COVID-19 pandemic dragged into the summer.
“Most of it is still available on our website — everything but the music,” Bailey said. “It was a learning experience, certainly. We were all experimenting at that point. Zoom was fairly new to most of the people at SolarFest. ... We loved the ability to have speakers who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to be present. ... Being able to get questions in advance ... has probably made for better Q and A sessions than we would’ve had in person.”
Guests planned for this year include climate change activist Bill McKibben as well as filmmakers Josh Fox and Deia Schlosberg.
“We’ll have a number of elected officials we’ll be confirming during the next three weeks,” Bailey said. “There are going to be changes over the next eight weeks. The website will be kept up to date every week.”
Meanwhile, Bailey said the organization is trying to find a permanent home for the event, which has had residencies on farms in Tinmouth and Middletown Springs as well as the Green Mountain College campus. It has more recently been in Manchester and Stratton. Bailey said they are committed to finding a spot in either Rutland or Bennington County.
“We’re open to wherever is the best fit,” he said.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Community and Economic Development in the Rutland Region, said he hopes to find a spot for them in Rutland County, where the event began.
“That would be great if they were local around here,” Jepson said. “Any time we have an opportunity to have diversity in the attractions we have in our region, it brings more people, more tourists, more economic livelihood. SolarFest has been historically very well attended and a lot of fun for the people that go.”
Tyler Richardson, CEDRR’s operations director, said he had been helping the organizers look at sites.
“It’s pretty early days right now,” he said. “They do need open land. They do need parking. They want a permanent site, a permanent home.”
