As cases of COVID-19 continue to spike statewide in the aftermath of the holidays, K-12 schools are once again struggling to maintain in-person learning and keep classrooms safe.
On Monday, the state reported 109 new cases, with a record high 47 hospitalizations, including 10 in intensive care. While new cases are down from the daily totals that topped 200 last week, the seven-day average remains higher than pre-holiday levels.
In Rutland County, there are nine new cases, and 151 cases have been reported in the last 14 days. The state positivity rate — a metric used to gauge how safe it is to loosen state restrictions, currently sits at 2.6% — which remains below the 5% threshold the state considers a warning sign. To date, 156 people have died statewide.
In K-12 schools, four cases of COVID were reported in the past seven days, according to data released by the Vermont Department of Health on Jan. 6, and 277 cases have been reported overall. Those numbers reflect individuals with COVID who were in attendance in a learning community while infectious.
A positive case prompted Rutland City Public Schools and Stafford Technical Center to move to remote instruction Monday, after it was discovered that an individual in the district’s maintenance department had contracted COVID. Busing operations were disrupted districtwide because of an overlap between maintenance and transportation staff.
“This is the area that is really critical to making sure the schools function,” said Superintendent Bill Olsen, who said the move to remote allowed the district to perform contact tracing to determine if the individual who tested positive had any interactions with other staff or students while infectious.
“We are hoping to figure out how we can reconfigure bus routes so we can run the buses (Tuesday),” Olsen said Monday morning.
In November, several classes at Northwest Primary School, Rutland Intermediate School and Rutland Middle School went remote for a period after individuals connected to them tested positive. Olsen reported that the district has not seen any new cases of COVID in any of its buildings in recent weeks.
“The kids are following the guidelines. I think things are pretty safe, but you can’t control what happens outside the buildings,” he said.
But despite the recent increase in cases, Olsen said he believes Rutland County has done a relatively good job of staying safe so far — but he urged vigilance.
“We can’t let up right now,” he said. “If we want to keep the buildings in person, we have to maintain the discipline that we had all through the fall and early winter.”
Another looming concern for him is the return of winter sports.
“The kids that are on these teams really have to make sure they’re following the guidelines, because I know they want to have their seasons, but that won’t be possible if we have a number of cases pop up on different teams. So we have to follow these guidelines to make sure this works,” he said.
In a recorded message to families released Monday afternoon, Olsen reported a partial return to in-person learning today, citing the “need for continued contact tracing and the challenge of staffing our busing operations.”
Stafford Technical Center, Rutland High School, Rutland Middle School, Allen Street Campus and Pierpoint Learning Center all returned to in-person learning. Rutland Intermediate School, Northwest Primary School and Northeast Primary School remained remote.
To the west, in the Slate Valley Unified School District, Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell reported that one classroom at Fair Haven Grade School is learning remotely this week after an individual with COVID was in attendance while infectious.
In the past month, the district has had eight cases related to a staff member or student. Three of those cases involved an individual who was in attendance during the time they were infectious, requiring contact tracing within the school community. This week marks the first time the district has had to move a classroom to remote learning this school year.
“Up to this point, we’ve been relatively unscathed,” Olsen-Farrell said. “I think, perhaps, because we haven’t had any widespread cases in the area that folks may have gotten a little complacent, and so this is this is the result of that.”
Olsen-Farrell said based on information she has received some of positive cases are from multi-household gatherings that occurred in the community.
“I think it’s just caught up to us,” she said.
SVUSD serves the towns of Fair Haven, Castleton, Hubbardton, Benson, West Haven and Orwell.
Olsen-Farrell acknowledged that the rising numbers have created anxiety among families and staff, but maintains that “school is the safest place for our students and staff, because we follow the guidelines and procedures closely.”
Until last week, Slate Valley reported every positive case connected to a member of its learning community. It’s now revised that policy to match surrounding districts, which only alert families when someone who’s connected to the school was in attendance while contagious.
“In some of our cases, the individuals had not been in school for three weeks or more, but we were still sending out the notification,” Olsen-Farrell said. “It’s not that we don’t want to be transparent, but we’re just trying to also manage the anxiety around all of this.”
She added that too many notifications also can lead to complacency.
Olsen-Farrell noted that she meets with the health department about all cases connected to the district to determine whether to go remote and how to go about quarantining and contact tracing.
“School officials are not making health decisions without the Department of Health,” she said.
While RCPS and Slate Valley both returned for in-person learning following December break, the remaining Rutland County school districts — Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, Mill River Unified Union School District, and Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union — opted to go remote last week in order to give families and staff additional time to quarantine if needed.
RNESU Superintendent Jeanne Collins reported no new cases Monday.
“We will be watching closely and will return classes or sections of schools to remote if we need to,” she wrote in an email. “We are a bit nervous — the real peak is happening now, but our families and staff are hopefully following the isolation guidelines.”
Mill River Superintendent David Younce also reported no new cases, adding that staff had the opportunity to be tested last week.
“We are feeling OK at the moment,” he stated in an email. “We think that our decision to operate fully remotely last week to allow any post-holiday dynamics to play out was a productive one.”
GRCSU Superintendent Chris Sell did not immediately return requests for comment.
