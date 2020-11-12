Vermont and national broadcasting legend Ken Squier is among the latest people in the Green Mountain State to test positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Squier took to the airwaves on his radio station, WDEV-AM/FM in Waterbury, on Thursday morning to disclose he had contracted the deadly illness and to issue a warning to all Vermonters that COVID-19 can happen to anybody — at any time even with protections in place.
His daughter, Ashley Squier, said her father had been following all the strict health guidelines — wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and keeping socially distant with others.
“It’s stunning to me,” she said. “We have been trying to keep dad safe.”
She said it was important for her father to try to get a safety message out to Vermonters about taking COVID-19 seriously — especially in light of the major spike in positive cases in recent days in Vermont and the Northeast.
Vermont’s 109 positive tests reported on Thursday shattered the state’s single one-day record. It broke Wednesday’s record of 72 cases since the pandemic began in Vermont.
And as a news junkie, her father wasn’t about to let another media outlet scoop WDEV on his own story, so he went on the air to give a first-person report.
The Squier report has hit friends, including Gov. Phil Scott.
“I was very sorry to learn that our good friend and very own NASCAR Hall of Famer contracted COVID-19. When I spoke to him on Wednesday he was in good spirits and I know we all wish him well in his recovery,” the governor said Thursday.
“I appreciate Ken’s courage in sharing his experience and helping Vermonters understand that this virus knows no boundaries and doesn’t discriminate. It is so important for every single Vermonter to take this seriously, and do all they can to reduce their risks, and protect each other,” Scott wrote in an email.
Squier believes Scott and his administration have done an extraordinary job keeping Vermont the safest state in the nation each week since the deadly pandemic broke out in March, Ashley Squier said of her father.
Ken Squier is resting at the family home in Stowe; he is not taking any phone calls or visitors. He is drinking lots of liquids and following doctor’s orders, she said.
Even at 85-years-old, Ken Squier had not slowed down very much on his daily work. Until his positive test, he was in his Stowe Street office overseeing radio operations and hosting his nationally known Saturday morning radio show: “Music To Go To The Dump By.”
Squier’s national sportscasting career went well beyond auto racing as he did stints with CBS, ABC, TNT and others. He reported several times from the Winter Olympics, and he also did broadcasting on national television for major golf and tennis matches, along with ice skating.
Ashley Squire said her father knows how he contracted COVID-19 — from somebody showing no symptoms. That person came in contact with a person that eventually tested positive for COVID, she said. Her father had not shown any symptoms.
She said she and other family members and some at WDEV radio in Waterbury have since been tested.
WDEV General Manager Steve Cormier said Thursday he took a test and is in isolation as a safety precaution while awaiting the result.
Squier has had a legendary sportscasting career with inductions into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame, the Vermont Principals’ Association Hall of Fame, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the New England Auto Racers Hall of Fame and the Vermont Association of Broadcasters.
He was the winner of the Matthew Lyon First Amendment Award in 2013 as well and the Yankee Quill in 2018, the top New England journalism honor.
Squier is credited with being the first person in getting flag-to-flag coverage of auto racing on television when CBS aired the Daytona 500 in 1979. Auto racing took off as a national spectator and active sport following that national telecast, and it created countless jobs within the journalism world.
Also, he has been in several movies, mostly as a sportscaster, including “Cannonball Run.” PBS produced a documentary about six years ago that captured him called: “Ken Squier, His life — So Far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.