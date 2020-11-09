WEST RUTLAND — A new partnership with Stafford Technical Center will give Casella Waste Systems employees a pathway to advance their careers within the company while providing STC commercial driving students with a new training facility.
Last week, Casella and Stafford launched an accelerated CDL training program. The two-week, 83-hour course will train interested employees on how to drive waste removal vehicles as well as immerse them in other aspects of the company.
During the past year, representatives from Casella and Stafford worked to develop a program that adapted the STC’s existing CDL training curriculum to meet Casella’s specific corporate needs.
Employees who successfully complete the program and pass the subsequent driving test will be licensed to operate Class B vehicles, which include waste removal vehicles and dump trucks.
“Most of our managers and general managers started as drivers. So we’re creating what could be a long, significant career for some folks,” said Bill Baptie, a training manager at Casella, who also serves at the new program’s licensed instructor.
“They get a feel for how our customer service works, how we interact with our customers, how everything gets tied to the work that our drivers do out in the field,” said Melissa Norman, director of HR operations at Casella.
The training program is available to all employees at Casella, a corporate footprint that stretches from Maine to Pennsylvania. Those taking the class will come to the West Rutland facility where they will be exposed to all aspects of the company, according to Norman.
“Our goal with this program … is to help our employees grow professional, long-term careers with our company. We’re not just looking to develop CDL drivers,” she said.
Stafford and Casella have worked together in the past. In 2005, company Chairman and CEO John Casella provided financial support to help launch STC’s CDL training program. Casella also leased STC a truck for students to train on. However, that strategic partnership fell away in as result of the Great Recession.
“It made a lot of sense for us to go back and to work with Stafford,” Norman said. “Stafford has taken what we started back in 2005 and has … made it a vibrant, structured academic program.”
William Lucci, assistant director for adult technical education at Stafford, agrees. He called the partnership a “nice marriage.”
“It’s a reboot of the first partnership where John’s generosity enabled us to get the school off the ground,” Lucci said, adding that the new facility “really sweetened the pot.”
As part of the new partnership, Stafford has relocated its driver training facility from North Clarendon to a new site in West Rutland, which Casella provides rent-free.
“That’s saving us a lot of money in terms of our operational costs, and it’s a much better facility for our students to learn in,” said Lucci. “And it’s helped Casella tackle a goal that they had to do a program that’s of high quality from an approved school, but also met their needs.”
Earlier this month, Casella employee Mike Martin became the program’s graduate. Five more employees are enrolled to take the course in December.
Martin — who lives in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and works at Casella’s White River Junction facility — joined the company in July in a driver-apprentice position.
He said he enrolled in the program to further his career.
“I would definitely say it was worth it. It was very informative. When I came in, I wasn’t very confident driving, and now I feel a lot better behind the wheel of a commercial motor vehicle,” he said.
Looking ahead, Norman described adding other training opportunities for employees.
“Our long game here is that, eventually, we’ll be able to also complement our corporate driving program with a corporate diesel-mechanic instruction program,” she said.
Back at Stafford, Lucci said, that since the coronavirus pandemic began, he has seen an uptick in interest in the school’s commercial driving and health care programs.
Currently, there are 14 students in the CDL-training program, according to Lucci.
“People are coming in, they’re saying, ‘I want a COVID-free career,’” he said. “There’re obviously lots and lots and lots of downsides to the COVID thing, but for us in workforce development, it’s been crazy in those two areas.”
