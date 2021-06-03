The Chaffee Art Center was buzzing with activity Wednesday night as it played host to the opening of the Stafford Technical Center Digital Arts Program’s spring exhibition.
With the exception of face masks and the occasional physical distancing reminder, the show felt like a return to normalcy after a school year overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors worked their way from exhibit to exhibit while students mingled with friends and talked up their projects to passersby.
The opening was the first time some students got to meet their classmates, said Karen Kysar, digital arts instructor at STC.
“It’s been really magical. Some kids have never seen each other in person,” she said, explaining that while the year began with only four students choosing to be fully remote, about 60% of the class had transitioned to virtual learning by Christmas. She noted, however, that more students had returned to in-person learning in recent weeks.
The Chaffee show, which is open to the public until Sunday, features art projects from the program’s 19 students in a wide range of media that includes graphic design, digital illustration, digital photography, video games, animation and music.
Kysar said many of the pieces are students’ final projects and reflect what they are most passionate about.
That passion was apparent even before entering the Chaffee on Wednesday night as the strains of sophomore Max Crowley’s neoclassical rock opera “Evil Suite, Opus 1” poured from a speaker set just outside the main entrance.
Crowley said he played all the instruments himself, citing Henry Purcell and Beethoven as influences.
“It’s almost like walking through heaven and hell at the same time,” he said of the piece. “It’s beautiful, but it’s also evil at the same time.”
Inside, junior Dan Larsen presented another music piece, “Cold Summer,” an original instrumental arrangement he recorded in his bedroom during the pandemic.
He said the piece was inspired by the period during the pandemic last year when the world was in quarantine, which he compared to the unproductive periods of a summer vacation, but gloomier.
“I wanted to capture that feeling of just being isolated, feeling alone, but also needing an emotional release,” he said.
Christopher Valle-Downes, a sophomore, displayed a colorful anime-inspired illustration representing him and his brother.
Valle-Downes said he drew the picture by hand and finished it digitally.
The two characters are facing away from each other in battle-ready poses with the words “power” and “hope” written over them in Japanese characters.
“We both have a little bit of opposite personalities. So I wanted to prove that on paper,” he said.
A third musical piece was presented by junior Bailey Pettis.
An aspiring musician who wants to study music theory in college, Pettis composed a three-song EP, “Places in Time, Vol. 1.”
Each track of the EP is based on a different time of day and is paired with original animations that reflect a particular mood.
“One aspect of music that I’ve always connected with is music that tells a story or has a theme,” Pettis said, explaining that she draws inspiration from musical pieces, like “Pictures at an Exhibition” by Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky.
Nearby, Emelia McCalla showcased her graphic design chops with a variety of projects she has worked on this year, including posters, a book jacket and labels for her father’s hot sauce business.
The junior said she took an advanced graphic design course at the Community College of Vermont this year, where she was able to hone her skills.
McCalla said she was particularly proud to get the opportunity to design a vehicle wrap for a local catering business’ new food truck.
“I did their logo and their branding,” she said.
McCalla said she plans to attend Castleton University a year early in the fall and hopes to eventually become a professional graphic designer.
A final musical exhibit was courtesy of senior Javin Neilson.
Neilson composed a piece called “Constructed World” using a MIDI drum pad to create a textured, electronic soundscape.
“The idea that I had was to create a series of songs that reminded me of certain locations,” he said, adding that he wanted to see if people could figure out those locations by listening to the songs.
One track, for example, captures the hectic, bustling energy of a subway station.
Neilson, who will attend Husson University in Maine this fall where he plans to study music production, said the project required experimentation and “a lot of throwing things at the wall and seeing what sticks.”
Junior Dylan Wilcox is another student hoping to leverage his interests into a career.
Wilcox designed a pair of video games, which visitors were able to try out Wednesday.
In one, a player could drive a tank along a track and knock over various obstacles.
Wilcox, who said the game took him about six hours to create, said he wants to be a video-game designer.
“It’s a growing industry, so it’s definitely something to jump on.”
Kysar praised the students for creating such impressive work during a difficult time and challenged the notion that students didn’t learn anything this school year.
She said despite their hardships, she has witnessed a great deal of personal growth and resilience, which she called “amazing.”
“The kids are have changed the way they think,” she said. “They are so dedicated to their families and are giving up so much to protect family members. They’re learning something we could never teach in school.”
