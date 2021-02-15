Two videos produced by Stafford Technical Center students took top honors in a statewide contest showcasing how Vermont businesses have adapted during the coronavirus pandemic.
The contest was part of the Vermont Small Business Development Center’s 12th annual Vermont Student Entrepreneurship Day. Held virtually last week, the event brought together students and educators from 23 career technical centers and high schools across the state for a day of panels, workshops and opportunities to hear from business leaders.
This year’s contest theme was “inspiring Vermont entrepreneurs to refocus, reimagine (and) reengineer.”
STC junior Henry Hogan won first place in the video category for his entry about the owners of The Backroom restaurant in Pittsfield, who pivoted to a food truck after COVID-19 impacted their business.
STC students Dylan Blackmer, a senior, and Virgil Chapin, a junior, also took third place in the competition for their video profile of how Rutland businesses Awesome Graphics and Vermont Sport & Fitness Club have weathered the pandemic.
According to Cristina Kumka, video communications instructor at Stafford, this is the fifth straight year her students have placed in the contest. This year, however, saw the most entries ever, with five total.
“This contest is one of many contests that we’ve done this year because kids are motivated on telling their stories (and) telling stories of other people,” she said.
Kumka’s class of 16 students meets on a hybrid schedule, where they are split into two groups that meet on alternating days.
She said the smaller class sizes are a silver lining in an otherwise trying year.
“I think the small class size has definitely benefited students’ individualized education,” she said, explaining that she has more time to focus on one-on-one instruction.
Kumka added that “being at Stafford, for some (students) has been a real freeing experience.”
“The kids in my program have said to me, ‘This is the best class that I have so far this year because it’s an art and I can express myself and I don’t have to be depressed because of COVID,’” she said.
While contests haven’t been a fixture in Kumka’s classroom in past years, she said this year posed unique challenges to the regular model of having students go out into the community to make videos. The contests offered an alternative method — and cash prizes.
Hogan received $250 for his winning entry.
“I usually don’t ever dangle a carrot in front of kids’ faces like that but, for some reason, the kids know the economy’s not doing well, so they’re really motivated by cash prizes so I changed my curriculum,” Kumka said.
Students conducted some interviews on Google Meet and used a mix of original and stock footage to produce their videos.
Along the way, Kumka said the process taught them different ways to acquire footage and music as they composed their projects.
“It’s all different ways of doing video production,” she said. “It’s constant problem solving in their brain.”
Hogan, said he got the idea to profile The Backroom after brainstorming with Kumka.
An avid snowboarder, he spends a lot of time on the slopes of Killington. This year, he noticed how different things were due to COVID — especially the lack of food options available because the lodges are closed.
Kumka pointed him in the direction of Andy Lasko and Katie Stiles, co-owners of The Backroom and Vermont Farms Catering, whose food truck, called The Backroom To-Go, has been stationed in Killington’s Upper Snowshed parking lot this winter.
The new venture is a COVID-related pivot for the couple. Stiles said the pandemic disrupted their catering operations, which in a normal summer would entail about 50 weddings. It also put impossible limitations on their restaurant. The intimate space only seats 24 guests; under COVID restrictions, their capacity dropped to a maximum of eight.
Stiles and Lasko built the mobile kitchen as a way to keep their business alive through the winter.
She said they were pleased with Hogan’s video, calling him “super professional” and “organized.”
“I think that it will be a great little marketing piece that we can use,” Stiles said. “We appreciate him putting it together.”
In his second year in the visual communications program, Hogan said he would prefer to be behind the camera and in the editing bay rather than conducting interviews.
He might even see a future for himself in it.
“I would like to make edits of snowboarding or maybe some sport filming or something,” he said. “I think filming race cars would be cool.”
Laurel Butler, start-up business advisor and student entrepreneur specialist at Vermont Small Business Development Center, said the field of 15 video entries was competitive this year, calling all of them “exceptional.”
She said the Student Entrepreneurship Day event is a chance to show students that developing an “entrepreneurial mindset” is important no matter what field they are in.
Butler said this year’s theme was a way for students to explore how businesses have had to reimagine themselves due to COVID.
“We figured if the kids had an opportunity to interview them … that they could hear a little bit more from the perspective of business leaders in their communities (about) what they’re doing to try and make some changes and to adapt to what’s going on, and knowing that some of these things … maybe that’s the new way of doing business,” she said.
Stafford director and principal Melissa Connor, said, as a former career and technical center business instructor herself, the contest is “near and dear to my heart.”
“The entrepreneurial spirit is a key to the Vermont economy and in helping our youth find meaningful ways to engage in their community and hopefully stay in Vermont long-term,” she said. “I was so excited that so many Stafford students participated in the contest and was thrilled to hear their names called for their events.”
Kumka noted the visual communications program is currently accepting applicants for the fall. Students who complete the program can earn up to six college credits, transferable to any state college.
