As the pandemic has prompted people to choose new career paths — either by necessity or choice — Stafford Technical Center has emerged as a valuable resource for adults looking to make that pivot.
Bill Lucci, assistant director for adult technical education at Stafford, said adult programs have thrived over the past year and a half.
“I can’t tell you the number of people that decided when they were furloughed from their jobs … ‘Maybe, this is the time to reevaluate what I want to do with my life,’” he said.
Lucci explained that while other technical centers around the state shut down their adult programs during the pandemic, STC found ways to continue to provide programming in allied health, manufacturing and transportation — all sectors that are considered high demand.
Classes, which are typically capped at 10-12 students per instructor, all have waiting lists, according to Lucci. Combined enrollment for all adult programs this year is close to 300.
“Everything that we’re offering, as far as workforce development, is full,” he said.
Lucci noted the shift in adult education programming at tech centers from personal enrichment courses, like cooking and pottery, to workforce development.
“We work closely with partners, and we provide the programming and the education, training and workforce development that they need at the local level,” he said.
At Stafford, that programming is often adapted and tweaked to meet specific workforce needs.
“It’s a nice, symbiotic relationship,” said Lucci.
Such relationships are what allowed Stafford to keep its adult programs open during the pandemic.
Lucci described how community partners allowed programs to be hosted onsite, such as a licensed nursing assistant program, which it offered at The Pines nursing and rehabilitation center in Rutland.
With LNAs in high demand, he said Stafford was soon fielding requests from other facilities around the state. The center launched similar programs at facilities in Randolph and Windsor this year.
“Nobody was doing licensed nursing assistant training programs, but we did it for long-term care facilities at their locations. They were willing to give us the classroom, we were willing to provide the curriculum … with our instructor working there,” he said.
This fall, Stafford worked with Rutland Regional Medical Center, a longtime partner, to create an LNA program located on the medical center campus.
Amy Martone, director of nursing excellence at the hospital said the new classroom provides students with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the health care system.
Students have access to a state-of-the-art classroom in the Leahy Center, a simulation center for learning and clinical areas for the students to do their clinical rotations.
The first cohort of 10 students started the eight-week program last month, Martone said.
“It’s a great entry into patient care and the nursing profession,” she said.
Martone noted that two of the students in the current cohort are Rutland Regional employees. She said the hospital offers support to employees looking to advance their careers.
“We create the environment for that,” she said. “We allow things like flexible scheduling, we provide generous tuition support, and we work really hard with them to make sure that they have a good transition-to-practice plan for when they do graduate.”
After completing the program and passing the licensing exam, graduates will be eligible for any open licensed nursing assistant or nursing technician positions at Rutland Regional, she said.
Like much of the health care sector, Rutland Regional is struggling to find nurses.
According to Martone, about 50% of the job postings at the hospital are in nursing and half of those are for LNAs.
She said the main focus has been filling vacancies in intensive and surgical care units.
“That’s where we have our highest LNA vacancy rate,” she said.
Lucci pointed to the trucking as another industry where employees are in high demand.
He said enrollment in STC’s commercial drivers license (CDL) training program has been “unprecedented” because of the pandemic.
Lara Bitler, of Poultney, joined the CDL program in January.
She said she previously worked as a school teacher and then a private housekeeper before deciding to make a change.
“I realized that, working for myself, I don’t have benefits or retirement. That’s not really a good place in life as you get older,” she said. “So I realized I needed to find a career that would be sustainable for me.”
She said the CDL program is convenient and feasible for adult learners, with classes that meet one night a week and all day on Saturdays.
“You can take the program at your own pace,” she said.
Having recently completed the program, Bitler has already been hired by Casella Construction. Once she passes the Department of Motor Vehicles skills test, she’ll be hauling aggregate from Middlebury to OMYA’s processing plant in Florence.
Bitler admitted that driving trucks was a childhood fantasy.
“I’ve actually always had an affinity for trucks, for big rigs, since I was a little girl. I actually played with Matchbox cars as funny as that is,” she said. “But my life led me in a different direction.”
And while Stafford’s adult programs offer flexible schedules, Lucci noted they’re also affordable thanks to a variety of need- and non-need-based grants and scholarships from the Vermont Student Assistance Corp.
Adult programs are also good for Stafford’s bottom line, Lucci said.
The programs are a revenue generator for Rutland City Public Schools, he said. The tuition generated goes directly back into the RCPS budget to pay for equipment and help fund Stafford’s high school programs.
For example, a contract to conduct pre-employment screening for GE-Aviation workers generates approximately $30,000 in revenue annually.
“These are all … high-tuition, high-profit courses that we’re actually bringing money back into subsidizing the other work that we’re doing,” he said.
