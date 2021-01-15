MONTPELIER — State officials say the next phase of vaccinations for the novel coronavirus is ready to start in a little over a week.
They announced school sports can advance to the next phase, as well.
At his regular news conference Friday, Gov. Phil Scott said starting Jan. 18, teams can expand practices and start scrimmaging.
Currently, student athletes can only participate in skills training and drills. He said there hasn’t been any reported spread of the virus at these activities and spread within schools is low.
“As a reminder, games and scrimmages between other teams are still not allowed. Of course, masks will still be required at all times,” the governor said.
Scott said some outdoor sports, like downhill skiing, can begin in small groups.
According to the state’s vaccination dashboard, more than 29,700 Vermonters have received their first shot of the vaccine over the past month, which is 5.2% of the state’s population over the age of 16. Of those, nearly 5,000 residents have received their second shot. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots, weeks apart, for maximum efficacy.
So far, those getting vaccinated in the state have only been emergency responders, health care workers and older residents who live in long-term care facilities. The governor said the state is close to finishing that group.
He said starting Jan. 25, those who are 75 years old or older can start signing up for a vaccine shot.
“We know many are anxiously waiting for their vaccines, and rightfully so. And we want to get every dose out just as quick as we possibly can. But with so few doses available, we need everyone to be patient,” the governor said.
Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said the state is getting about 8,800 doses of vaccine each week. Smith said with that allotment, state officials are hoping to have Vermont’s vulnerable population vaccinated by the end of the winter, quicker if the state gets more vaccine.
Smith said those 75 and older can register for the vaccine online or over the phone. He said the website and phone number will be shared when it is closer to Jan. 25.
Smith said state officials recognize older residents will likely have phone access over internet access so he urged younger family members to sign people up for the vaccine online so that the state’s phone system doesn’t get overrun.
Smith said vaccination clinics will begin Jan. 27. He said some clinics will be set up by the state regionally and others will be through hospitals, health care providers and pharmacies.
For those unable to leave their homes, Smith said local EMS and home health agencies will get vaccines to them.
Smith said it will take about six weeks to get through the 75-plus group. Then those 70 years old and older will get vaccinated and then 65 years old and older.
