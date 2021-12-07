MONTPELIER — State officials say Vermont is dealing with a post-Thanksgiving surge in coronavirus cases, with hospitalizations reaching record levels.
According to data from the state presented at Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, cases of the virus have increased 54% over the last seven days and 31% over the last 14 days. This increase was expected because testing had decreased significantly during the Thanksgiving holiday. What wasn’t expected, at least to this extent, was an 18% increase in hospitalizations over the past seven days and a 24% increase over that span in usage for intensive-care beds.
The state reported 90 people were hospitalized with the virus Tuesday, and 31 of them were in the intensive-care unit, both record highs in Vermont. This comes after Vermont saw a record 641 cases reported Sunday.
According to the state’s data, 74% of those hospitalized in the past seven days were not fully vaccinated. That number is 81% for those in the ICU.
State officials added ICU beds to help relieve some of the strain hospitals are feeling. The governor continued to urge residents to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot. Scott said this remains a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the state is seeing “perhaps more” than what was expected for a Thanksgiving increase in cases.
“Make no mistake about it, this is a true post-Thanksgiving surge,” Levine said.
He said gatherings are what drive increases in hospitalizations. Levine said most residents have a vulnerable person in their lives who may be more at risk from the virus. He said residents should think about that person and how their actions might put that person at risk.
“So every time you make plans that involve getting together with others, I want you think of the more susceptible people in your life,” Levine said.
He said residents should stay home when sick, get tested and wear a mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still defines someone who is fully vaccinated as those who have received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. But most residents are now eligible for booster shots, which health experts say better protects them from the more-transmissible delta variant and recovers some immunity lost by time.
Levine said everyone aged 18 years old or older is recommended to get a booster shot.
“If you haven’t gotten a booster, and it’s time for a booster, you are not fully protected,” he said. “I say this as a doctor and a representative of all health care professionals. A booster shot gives you the most protection possible against COVID-19, and we all need the most protection we can get right now.”
According to the CDC, 38.8% of the state’s “fully vaccinated” population has received a booster dose, which leads the nation.
The omicron variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than delta but may not cause more severe illness, has been found in the United States, including in New York and Massachusetts. Levine said omicron has not yet been detected in Vermont.
He said the state is one of the leaders in the nation in terms of percentage of positive cases that go through genetic sequencing.
Levine said there is some intriguing and reassuring information that has been coming out about omicron, but he wasn’t ready to draw any conclusions until scientific investigations are more definitive.
Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation who has been analyzing the pandemic data, said the state is working on providing at-home testing kits for free to those who have health insurance. Pieciak said it will take some time to get the system up and running, but residents will be able to obtain tests from their local pharmacy with no out-of-pocket costs. He said anyone who has insurance and bought a test from Dec. 1 onward can get that cost reimbursed by their insurance company. Officials had said such tests cost about $20 for a pack of two.
He said about 140,000 residents are covered by health insurance.
The governor also thanked and congratulated Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services. Smith will retire at the end of the month after coming out of retirement to take his current position in 2019. Scott said the state is grateful for the former Navy SEAL’s service.
“He’s devoted his life to service to others,” the governor said.
Scott noted Smith had no idea his job would include a pandemic response and the state would not have responded to the pandemic as well as it did without Smith’s leadership.
“Every step of the way, Mike has proven to be exactly what we needed,” the governor said.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.