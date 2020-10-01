MONTPELIER — The state has extended its contract with a private prison in Mississippi for one year with the hope of bringing all of Vermont’s inmates back in the next year or two.
The Department of Corrections held a news conference Thursday to talk about the state’s contract with CoreCivic, the company that owns and operates the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi.
James Baker, interim commissioner of the department, said the contract, which expired Wednesday, has been extended for one year. Baker said the contract includes an addendum that increases the cost of housing inmates in Mississippi by 2.8%, but it still falls within the budget for housing those inmates, which is $6 million. Also, he said it clarifies some language when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this year, the state announced an outbreak of the virus had occurred at the prison in Mississippi. The outbreak spread to the point that more than 80% of Vermont’s inmates there had the virus.
Baker said the contract now states Vermont’s inmates must be kept separate from other inmates there. Also, he said it clarifies what direct supervision of those inmates should be. The commissioner said the company interpreted differently what direct supervision meant based on the language of the prior contract, so inmates were being supervised in a manner that was satisfactory to Vermont officials.
He said the addendum states Vermont’s protocol in dealing with the pandemic will be applied to Vermont’s inmates in Mississippi.
There are 211 Vermont inmates in Mississippi.
Vermont has housed inmates in other states for more than 20 years. Some have called on state officials to return the inmates to Vermont. That call became stronger after the outbreak in Mississippi.
Baker said the total number of inmates out of state has gone down since the start of the year. The commissioner said there are about 97 beds open for inmates in Vermont right now. But he said about 80 of those need to be left open in the event of an outbreak of the virus here where inmates would need to be isolated and quarantined.
He said another six to 10 inmates from Mississippi are expected to return to Vermont in about three weeks. He said because of protocols put in place as result of the pandemic with regard to transportation, the state cannot bring back more than 10 inmates at a time.
“We are standing up a working group inside corrections to take a look at a plan to end our out-of-state population,” he said. “We have a one-year contract, and we’re hoping to put a plan in place that can address and completely reduce the out-of-state population. It’s going to be a challenge. There are no guarantees. But we’re going to be working on that to reduce that population further,” Baker said.
The commissioner said of the 32 inmates in Mississippi that have tested negative, all but 31 of them have been tested again and came back negative for the virus. He said the 32nd inmate refused to be tested.
Baker said it’s too soon to give a deadline for when all of the inmates would be back in Vermont, but he hoped it would happen in the next year or two.
It’s unclear what would happen a year from now if there were still inmates housed in Mississippi. The commissioner said it’s too early to say if the inmates would remain under CoreCivic’s care come October 2021.
“I really want staff to focus in on putting together a plan so we have a little bit better clarity as to what we’re looking at for a time frame,” he said, adding he couldn’t say this would be the last contract the state has with the company.
Baker said the state did look around New England for alternatives for out-of-state housing for inmates, but the current number of inmates was too large for one facility to take on. He said another issue was finding a closer facility that shared Vermont’s high standard for medical care for inmates, such as having access to medical care 24 hours a day.
