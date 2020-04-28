The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported seven new cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths related to the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The health department has attributed 47 deaths in Vermont to COVID. That number hasn't changed since Monday.
According to the department's daily update, there were 862 confirmed cases of COVID in Vermont through Tuesday and the state had conducted 15,215 tests. On Monday, the state reported 855 cases of COVID and had conducted 15,073 tests.
The department indicated 29 people were in the hospital with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID on Tuesday, That was down slightly from Monday when 33 such patients were receiving hospital care.
Though the number of patients with confirmed COVID cases ticked up from 11 to 12 on Tuesday, the number awaiting test results dropped from 22 to 17.
Tuesday's update also underscored the department's WIC Program, and other public programs, remain open. Vermont WIC provides healthy foods, nutrition education, and breastfeeding support to pregnant and postpartum Vermonters and infants and children up to their fifth birthday. Good nutrition and WIC foods help to support a strong immune system.
Vermont WIC is open and invites new and returning families to join. Since March 16, more than 600 new participants joined WIC for the first time.
Those who are pregnant, postpartum or who are the caregiver for an infant or child younger than 5 can apply right away. Medical providers, with patient permission, can refer patients to WIC.
Some changes have been made to keep families and staff safe during the pandemic, All appointments are being done by phone as WIC staff are primarily working remotely.
WIC has expanded its approved foods list, including larger bread loaves, more varieties of eggs and shredded cheese, to make it easier to find WIC foods in the grocery store.
WIC is also beginning to offer breastfeeding classes online.
Families whose financial circumstances have changed because of a job loss or reduced hours could be eligible for WIC.
Visit hungerfreevt.org/coronavirus for more information on food access.
