Staff Writer
MONTPELIER — State officials are hoping to replicate the success they had in opening colleges with K-12 schools set to reopen Tuesday.
But at his Friday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott urged residents not to let their guard down and to keep doing what they are doing to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, has been analyzing the data that has informed the governor’s decision to ease restrictions put in place in March.
Pieciak said the state conducted 68,381 tests for the virus that causes COVID-19 in August, significantly more than the 41,825 tests in July. The commissioner said there were 214 confirmed cases of the virus last month for a test positivity rate of 0.32%. He said during the past seven days the state has had the lowest infection rate per capita in the country. “Which is certainly what you want to see going into reopening higher (education) and reopening K-12,” Pieciak said.
While the commissioner noted cases of the virus are high across the United States, he said the Northeast has seen low levels of the virus during the past two weeks. Officials have said the amount of virus in the community will be a reflection of how much of it will get into schools.
He said the latest modeling shows reopening schools will cause a slight uptick in cases, but it did not appear to be a concerning trend.
The commissioner said all but a few hundred of the 15,498 college students from out of state have come to campus. He said they’ve all been tested or are being tested. Of the 27,174 tests conducted for everyone across higher education in Vermont, there were only 33 positive cases.
Patsy Kelso, the state’s epidemiologist, said reopening colleges “has clearly been a success.”
“The vast majority of students are back on campus at this point. And virtually all have had their day zero test, most have had their day seven test as well. So we don’t expect to see any big spikes on college campuses due to their reopening,” Kelso said.
She said going forward, as long as colleges and students keep isolating those with the virus and quarantining those they have been in contact with, the state shouldn’t see any major problems.
But the governor has repeatedly pointed out Vermont is not an island so it is at the mercy of its surroundings. He recently pointed out a series of islands, the state of Hawaii, as a cautionary tale. The governor noted that state had been handling the virus about as well as Vermont, but it has recently seen a sharp increase in cases.
“We can’t as a state, we can’t as colleges and universities, rest on our laurels. It has been successful thus far. But we have to remain vigilant. We have to ensure that we’re not bringing people in from other states that may be from high risk counties to come visit students. That’s my biggest concern. That we will become lax in some respects, complacent,” the governor said.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
