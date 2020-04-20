MONTPELIER — While Vermont continues to see its curve flatten for the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Scott personally delivered a stack of checks to the post office Monday for those who have not been able to use the state’s unemployment system.
The governor has put restrictions on what businesses can be open in an effort to stop the spread of virus that causes COVID-19. People have been told to stay home and, until Monday, all nonessential businesses had been ordered closed since mid-March.
Scott announced Friday some outdoor jobs with crews of one or two people and “low contact” jobs, such as attorneys and Realtors, could go back to work since the state appeared to be in better-than-expected shape.
The state Department of Health announced Monday there were four new cases of the virus, bringing that total to 816. There were no new deaths attributed to the virus. That number remains 38.
The restrictions on businesses caused a run on the unemployment system, with residents reporting calling the state Department of Labor hundreds of times without being able to get through. Some reported being laid off for weeks and not being able to get a paycheck. Many had been able to file an initial claim, but state officials reported there was an error in the filing that needed to be cleared up before a check could be sent.
On Friday, the governor gave the department until Saturday night to clear up the backlog of claims or he would give State Treasurer Beth Pearce the authority to cut $1,200 checks to those who still had issues with their claim.
The department announced Sunday that as of Thursday more than 34,000 claims had been filed. It reported the claims had 50,000 issues that need to be cleared up. Working through the weekend, the department announced it had cleared up issues for all but 8,384 people. The governor personally dropped off checks for those residents at the post office on Monday morning.
At a news conference Monday, Scott said he knows how difficult and frustrating the situation has been for residents.
“For many, this was the first time in their lives they’ve ever been laid off so have no experience using the (unemployment insurance) system,” he said.
The governor said some state workers from other departments have been brought in to help answer phones for the Department of Labor. The state also has signed a contract with Maximus, a private company, for 50 more call center workers. Prior to the pandemic the department had a handful of workers answering calls. Scott said now the state has more than 150 people ready to answer calls about unemployment claims.
Scott said some eligibility questions for those submitting claims have been ignored for the moment so that those out of work can have money to pay their bills. He said the eligibility questions are part of federal regulations for unemployment funds, and he said he expected some form of repercussions from the federal government due to skipping over questions created pre-pandemic.
“But these are not normal times,” he said. “And these very restrictive federal standards made it difficult, if not impossible, to keep up with the demands this pandemic has placed on the system. Lack of flexibility has made an already complicated and bureaucratic program even more difficult.”
The governor said those eligibility questions for individuals would be answered at a later date.
Those who are self-employed are not eligible for unemployment. But they are now eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a new program from the federal government.
Michael Harrington, acting commissioner of the state Department of Labor, said final testing for that system would be taking place Monday and Tuesday, and once that’s completed those who are self employed in Vermont can start applying.
