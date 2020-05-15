MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has extended the state of emergency in Vermont for another month, while he continues to slowly roll back restrictions as result of the state’s positive handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
At a news conference Friday, the governor said he was extending the state of emergency, which was put in place two months ago in response to the virus that causes COVID-19, to June 15.
Scott said it’s felt like a year since the start of the pandemic, and reflected on how quickly things were shut down in Vermont in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.
“While this has been difficult for all of us, I just want to say how proud I am to serve as your governor, seeing Vermonters step up time and time again,” he said.
From the beginning, the governor said residents have followed the guidance of state officials and have followed his “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order. He said that effort has kept the state’s health care system from being overwhelmed and saved hundreds of lives.
According to the state Department of Health, there was one new confirmed case of the virus to report Friday, bringing that total to 933. There has not been a reported death from the virus since May 5. That total remains 53.
The governor has been relaxing restrictions for the past four weeks due to the state’s positive response to the pandemic. He’s referred to the easing as a “turn of the spigot,” where small steps are taken and then observed to make sure the state doesn’t backslide.
Scott took another turn Friday, saying that starting May 22, campgrounds and other lodgings can reopen, but they can only offer lodging to Vermont residents and nonresidents who can verify they have met the 14-day quarantine requirement. Those businesses will need to abide by specific health and safety requirements and can only operate at 25% capacity.
The governor has been reluctant to order residents to wear masks in public to help stop the spread of the virus, saying he prefers education and encouragement. But on Friday he said municipalities have different needs and now they have the ability to order mask-wearing in public if the governing body approves such a measure.
“If the data continues to move in the right direction, we’ll be turning the spigot more and more. Between now and June 1, you can expect us to open up close-contact businesses like hair salons, indoor professional services, outdoor dining and restaurants and increasing gathering size to 25,” he said, adding those changes will depend on what the data shows.
Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, has been analyzing data that informed the governor’s decision to ease restrictions. Pieciak said Friday the state’s trends continue to improve and things are going better than projected.
“In fact, Vermont’s COVID-19 experience stands out for its success regionally and serves as an example nationally as a state well-positioned to safely and strategically reopen its economy. Vermont’s actual experience continues to perform better than anticipated. … Vermont currently has the lowest three-day average growth rate in the country,” he said.
