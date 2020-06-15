Gov. Phil Scott again extended the state of emergency declaration Monday, stating he was encouraged by Vermont’s COVID-19 numbers but the pandemic was far from over.
“Remember, the state of emergency is just a vehicle or mechanism to do all the things we need to do to manage our response,” the governor said during his Monday morning news conference. “I know this is a long journey already and so much uncertainty remains and you’re tired of it and just want it to be over. I can relate, but if we continue to stay smart, use common sense and take care of each other we will get through this. I know we can do this and we can do it together.”
The state of emergency was extended to July 15. Scott also announced that campgrounds will be allowed to open at 100% capacity and new guidance for assisted living facilities would be released on Wednesday.
“If our data continues to show we’re moving in the right direction, we’ll see more things open up later,” he said.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said that with only one new case reported on Sunday, the state was at a total of 1,128 cases and that there had been no COVID-19 deaths reported in two weeks. He said fewer than 2% of tests were coming back positive and that there had been very few emergency room visits prompted by COVID-like symptoms.
Scott noted that there was recently a spike in cases, but the state was still below benchmarks, with a growth rate below 1%, and that testing capacity and personal protective equipment stockpiles had both increased. However, he noted that there were roughly 130,000 active cases within a 5-hour drive of Vermont.
“We have to watch the impact of each step we take,” he said.
Levine said the recent spike in the states case appeared entirely due to the outbreak in Winooski, which was holding steady at 83 total cases. He said he did not consider the Winooski outbreak a “second wave,” which he said would be characterized by a more sustained peak across a broader swath of the population. He also said that the Winooski outbreak was so localized that he did not think it should be attributed to the state’s reopening measures and that the state was not finding a lot of disease in other areas.
“Clearly, the box-it-in strategy is having an impact,” he said.
The governor did express concern over reports that visitors to the state were not taking quarantine requirements seriously, and that if he continues to see violations of his executive order, he may have to take “other actions.”
Scott also addressed pushback against his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, saying the recent vandalism in Montpelier was “dispiriting, disturbing, concerning,” and shows the state needs to take action on racism.
“After 9/11, we all rallied to the cause,” he said. “In Boston, after the bombing, we rallied around Boston, ‘Boston Strong,’ because it was the time to do that. ... We should look at this the same way. There has been an attack on black lives for too long.”
