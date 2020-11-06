MONTPELIER — With cases of the novel coronavirus increasing across the country and in Vermont, state officials are urging residents not to travel this holiday season.
The state has seen an uptick of cases recently, with the Department of Health reporting 24 new cases Thursday, 35 cases the day before and 278 cases total in the past two weeks. The case count is the highest its been since April.
The increase in cases is due, in part, to multiple outbreaks across the state, the largest of which is connected to the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier which is now at 116 cases.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular Friday news conference, Dan French, state secretary of education, said, “Thanksgiving and the holiday period can be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate with our families and friends, but this year will need to be different than normal.”
French said he’s been asked if the state will consider moving all schools to remote learning for two weeks after the Thanksgiving break as a precautionary measure to keep the virus from spreading. The secretary said taking such an action would not be in the best interest of students, who are best served by in-person instruction.
French said his agency has distributed a holiday travel tool kit for schools to use, which was developed with the state Department of Health.
“Firstly, we strongly advise not traveling this Thanksgiving,” he said. “We think there are risks involved with hosting or participating in any gathering and those risks need to be evaluated from a personal perspective and from the perspective of your family and friends.”
French said those that do want to gather with friends or family should start having conversations now about the risks of doing so. He said those in Vermont will have to consult the state’s travel map, updated every Tuesday, to see if visitors from a certain county will have to quarantine when they arrive or whether the resident will need to quarantine once they return to the state.
French said residents should have a “COVID talk” with the people they plan to visit. That includes when people should wear masks, how to keep 6 feet apart and how to keep the gathering small.
“Basically, you need to consider whether your trip or gathering is worth the risk to you and your family,” he said.
The secretary urged residents to get a flu shot before the holiday.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said, “as we enter the holiday season, we all have to make very hard decisions about if and how to celebrate.”
He said the plans and choices of residents will have an impact on the health and lives of others in the state.
“I am strongly urging people to lay low this season and forgo nonessential travel,” the commissioner said.
Levine suggested celebrating at home, which is what his family will be doing. He said no one can know for sure if they or someone else is infectious or not, which is how the virus spreads.
“Whether it’s a close family member coming from just a couple of towns over or a dear friend you see now and again, guests can bring the virus into your home without even knowing they are infected and that they are in their pre-symptomatic period. The bottom line is, we strongly advise that any social gatherings you choose to have be with less than 10 people and with a very limited number of trusted households,” Levine said, adding this applies to all gatherings, not just for the holidays.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.