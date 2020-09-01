MENDON — A coordinated statewide effort is helping Vermont school districts stock up on personal protective equipment (PPE) heading into the fall.
Since Aug. 24, the Vermont Agency of Education, in cooperation with the State Emergency Operations Center, has been operating resource distribution sites at Agency of Transportation facilities across the state.
On Tuesday, the state set up at the AOT garage in Mendon for area school districts to come collect supplies.
Those supplies included PPE kits for school nurses and COVID-19 coordinators made up of gloves, gowns, procedure masks and face shields; a reserve supply of adult-size cloth face coverings; two gallons of hand sanitizer per school; and a set of posters encouraging mask wearing.
According to Ted Fisher, director of communications for the Agency of Education, the effort will provide gear to around 400 schools. Fisher is on the team that represents the agency to the SEOC as well.
In total, the state is distributing 1,515 PPE kits, including 75,750 pairs of gloves, 75,750 surgical masks and 75,750 surgical gowns and 1,500 face shields.
The state is also providing nearly 800 gallons of hand sanitizer and 23,620 adult-size face coverings.
Fisher said the state has not yet been able to acquire child-size face coverings.
“If we do get them in the future, we’ll work on a way to get them to schools,” he said.
Every school will receive a minimum of two PPE kits. Additional kits and facial coverings will be added based on a school’s size.
The gear is available to all public and independent K-12 schools statewide free of charge.
Fisher said the state will pay for the PPE kits by applying for FEMA assistance, which will cover 75% of the costs; the remaining 25% will be paid by the state. Aid for the additional supplies has been provided by Coronavirus Relief Funds and private donations.
“Educators and school administrators are in the middle of a herculean effort to get ready for students to return to the classroom,” Dan French, secretary of education, said in a statement. “At the state level, we’re doing everything we can to find and provide resources to help them do this.”
French noted that the distribution was made possible by the combined efforts of multiple state agencies, including the health department, agency of transportation, Vermont National Guard and Vermont Emergency Management.
In Vermont, there has not been a coordinated, top-down strategy for building a PPE inventory for schools. Like much reopening planning, districts have been directed to make their own way.
This distribution is an effort to supplement what districts have already accumulated.
Fisher said state estimates project the gear provided should last schools about five weeks, but noted that may vary by school.
“We’ve been pretty clear upfront that we are providing as much as we can, but they will probably have additional needs,” he said, explaining that, at this time, the state is unable to guarantee there will be another distribution this fall.
“We’re doing our best to get every possible resource we can and get it to schools, but I can’t say with confidence that we’ll have anything at a given time down the road,” he said.
Bill Olsen RCPS superintendent, said he thinks his district is “in a good spot.”
He said maintenance staff and Director of Finance Ted Plemenos have been working on the procurement of supplies all summer long.
Olsen said staff members will provide their own masks, but the contribution from the state helps.
“As a district, we also purchased a variety of masks to make sure everyone has one on any given day,” he said. “Additionally, we procured supplies of (PPE) as well in order to make sure we will be set as we enter the school year.”
On Tuesday morning, large cardboard boxes filled one side of the AOT garage.
Michael Bride, Mendon garage supervisor, said several districts had already turned up to claim their share of supplies.
“It’s still early, but they’re getting out here and getting it loaded up,” he said.
RCPS employees Ray Dean and Edward Doran were loading a large trailer with boxes of gear.
Dean said he is hopeful the district will have enough gear going into the fall.
“I think so. I hope so,” he said. “I don’t know what that’s going to look like.”
