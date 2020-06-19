MONTPELIER - The coronavirus pandemic took a back seat Friday because Gov. Phil Scott wanted to highlight Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S.
But the governor did later address the virus that causes COVID-19, announcing hospitality businesses could expand their capacity.
At his regular Friday news conference, Scott was joined by Xusana Davis, the state's director of racial equality, and on the phone by Rep. Kevin “Coach” Christie, chairman of the Human Rights Commission who represents Windsor-4-2.
The governor said he wanted to start the news conference by recognizing the importance of June 19. He said it marks the release of the last enslaved people in the United States.
“If we're being honest, most of us, including me, haven't always reflected on the magnitude of this date in the same way we do other anniversaries and days of remembrance that are included in our calendar. And, the fact is, this says a lot about how much more work we need to do to have a better understanding of what implicit bias or systemic racism even means, the inequality that still exists in America and the role we each play to change it. After all, black history is American history, and we must never forget that our present-day prosperity came at an ugly price,” he said.
Juneteenth has recently gained more attention because for weeks people across the country have been protesting the treatment of black people in this country. The protests were sparked by police recently killing unarmed black people, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rashard Brooks.
Davis said she's 31 years old and the first time she heard about Juneteenth was five years ago. She said in some ways that makes her like many other Vermonters in the sense that they don't know it all.
“There's so much to know about the history of discrimination in the West - the legacy and the impact of slavery today. And that despite not knowing all the facts, all the dates, the history, in it's fullness and in its richness, we are still compelled to responsibly act to advance equity and to reduce the impacts of slavery,” she said.
Davis said she recently was on a call with a white man. The man told her this isn't his moment, but he wanted to be an ally so he wanted to know how to help.
“And he couldn't have been more wrong about saying this isn't his moment. This is very much his moment. It is the moment of all white people in America and in Vermont because it is your moment to act. It is perhaps more your moment than anyone else's. Because as people who wield outsized and often unearned power and privilege in our society, it's especially important and necessary that you be the ones to exercise that privilege in a way that makes things more equitable for everyone,” she said.
She said that can start by learning what Juneteenth means.
Christie said Friday's recognition comes with celebration and sadness. He said some in Vermont can no longer tolerate what they are watching on the news.
“Sadly, the reasons vary from support for racial justice to support for white supremacy,” he said.
The state representative gave a history lesson about Juneteenth, saying there is more than one Independence Day in the U.S.
While President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which freed the slaves, went into effect Jan. 1, 1863, Christie said the slaves in Texas weren't freed until June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers showed up and announced slaves were now free.
“When was the last time you were told 'Go back to the jungle'? That was what my daughter was told in a school here in Vermont. We still have a lot of work to do and we need to do it together. Let's start now by committing to join together with your fellow brown and black Vermonters to mitigate systemic racism in Vermont,” he said.
There appears to be much anger and denial when it comes to race issues in the state. When it was announced a Black Lives Matter mural would be painted in front of the State House, multiple people went on social media to say they would be painting over the mural. Hours after the mural was finished it was vandalized. Police are investigating the incident.
When the Black Lives Matter movement is brought up or schools decide to fly flags saying as much, white people are quick to point out “All lives matter.”
The governor called the vandalism of the mural “cowardly.” He said instead of accepting Vermont has this issue, it needs to be addressed. He said people need to treat each other with more respect and civility.
“Again I think it's just going to take leadership. Not just on the side of a government - that's local, state and federal government. It's going to take all of us to lead,” he said.
House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, in her prepared statement, said, "This Juneteenth, I think about how it took over two years from the time the Emancipation Proclamation was issued, for people in power to tell the enslaved people in Texas to announce the end of slavery in the United States through a public reading of the Proclamation. That pales in comparison to the fact that since President Lincoln declared "that all persons held as slaves … are and henceforward shall be free,” it has taken at least 157 years and counting to make freedom and equality a reality for all Americans. I am calling on white allies, friends and colleagues to dig into a messy and uncomfortable space to acknowledge your own place, and participation, in an unjust system and to step outside of the comfort zone protected by privilege to help dismantle systemic racism. I pledge to do better, lead better and work harder to ensure Vermont is a place where Black, Indigenous, and People of Color have justice and equality."
Scott, who also drives a race car at Thunder Road when there isn't an ongoing pandemic, brought up NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag at its events. He said that decision was met with much resistance, but it was done for the right reasons. He called on residents to be more accepting of each other and understand the history of this country.
In addressing the pandemic, Scott announced, starting June 26, hospitality businesses, such as restaurants and venues for art, culture and entertainment, can expand their capacity from 25% to 50%. This change will allow for indoor events of up to 75 people and outdoor organized events of up to 150.
The state Agency of Commerce and Community Development also clarified firework displays can move forward with drive-in viewing options.
