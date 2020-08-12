Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday that were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic, the state could have ended the year with a healthy surplus.
The comment was made at a virtual meeting of the Emergency Board, where state officials reported that revenues for FY2020 did not take nearly as bad a hit as had been suggested by projections just a couple months ago. They did, however, take a solid hit, and there were several calls for additional federal stimulus money and warnings about the continued uncertainty generated by the pandemic.
Agency of Administration economist Jeff Carr said they were recommending a $170 million reduction in expected revenues in FY2021 and $101.5 million reduction in 2022. He said the estimates for 2021 stood at about $218 million as recently as early June.
"There will be a lot of revisions as new information comes in," Legislative Economist Tom Kavet said. "Things could change in lots of different directions. ... Those unknowns are something that are of a scale that is not usually what we are looking at with revenue forecasts."
Kavet said Vermont's success in holding down infections has helped reduce the severity of the economic crisis, and the state's economy will be better off the longer that trend continues. Also, he said that the recent wave of real estate investment in the state has been largely because Vermont is seen as safer than other states regarding the pandemic.
"What Vermont's doing is best in class," he said. "It speaks well both to the level of coordination and leadership, but also to participation by society."
Mark Perrault, of the Legislative Joint Fiscal Office, said the education fund was also healthier than expected, saying they have gone from anticipating a $156 million deficit in 2021 to a deficit of about $66 million. He said a stabilization reserve of $38 million and the availability of federal aid gives the state several options to "chip away" at the shortfall.
Adam Greshin, commissioner of the Department of Finance and Management, said the state closed out the fiscal year with a carry-forward of just less than $60 million.
"We started fiscal ’21 with more of a wind in our back than a wind in our face than we anticipated," he said.
All of this was offered with notes of caution that the state was still in a difficult position that could still get worse.
"We had the most significant and the most accelerated economic downturn in our history, at least dating back to the Great Depression," Carr said. "Even in the Great Depression, that transpired over years, not months."
Carr said the board would normally have met in July, but postponed in the hope there would be less uncertainty by mid-August. Also, he said that while unprecedented levels of fiscal stimulus had kept conditions from getting worse, they were still "historically bad" and more stimulus was needed soon or the economy would suffer permanent damage.
