The state has updated its guidance for conducting contact tracing in pre-K-12 schools.
On Thursday, the Agency of Education (AOE) released a revised memo intended to streamline the contact-tracing process, reduce in-school transmission of COVID-19 and keep more kids in classrooms.
This school year, contact tracing — or the process of attempting to identify people who have been in recent contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID — has become a complex and time-consuming task for schools as cases have spiked across the state, including among children, due to the highly transmissible delta variant.
According to state data released on Oct. 18, 125 cases of COVID were reported in pre-K-12 schools during the previous seven days for a total of 978 cases since schools reopened this fall.
On Friday, the state reported 224 new cases of COVID, with 47 hospitalizations, including 10 people in intensive care.
Some families have contended the contact-tracing process is burdensome and disruptive, and has led to increased learning loss among uninfected students who are required to quarantine outside school.
The new memo, which draws on feedback from the Vermont Chapter of the Vermont Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the state’s pediatric infectious disease medical advisers, the Vermont State School Nurses Association and the Vermont Superintendents Association, revises close contacts definitions and outlines contact tracing strategies for different school settings.
Under the new definition, a close contact for students in school settings is anyone within 3 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes over a 24-hour period. The previous definition set the minimum distance at 6 feet.
In cases where students are younger or where 3-feet/15-minute definition makes contact tracing overly complex, schools are instructed to use the “4-hour rule,” which defines close contacts as students who are in the same classroom or pod for four hours or more, even if students change physical location together during this time.
“Schools may use the above definitions as long as universal masking is in effect; masks must be used correctly and consistently,” the memo states, adding that the definitions do not apply to teachers and staff in school settings.
The memo classifies outdoor environments as “generally low risk” and tells schools not to track close contacts in these settings.
Contact-tracing guidance for school buses has been revised to include only the seatmate of a case. The memo advises schools to enforce assigned seating to simplify the process, as well as to continue to operate with windows open to increase ventilation.
In lunchrooms, the state “strongly recommended” that elementary schools continue to enforce assigned seating or eating in classrooms. Middle and high schools students are advised to, whenever possible, maintain a 3- to 6-foot distance while eating.
Dr. Becca Bell, president of AAPVT and a pediatric critical care physician at UVM Medical Center, acknowledged the effects quarantining has on students’ well being.
“It has effects on their education, it has downstream effects on their parents’ ability to work,” she said.
By more narrowly defining close contacts, she said, schools can more precisely identify individuals who are at higher risk after exposure and quarantine only them rather than those who are considered low-risk.
Bell said the new guidance was informed by studies that were published this spring that compared school mitigation strategies in other states. Those states, she explained, did not see increased in-school transmission.
She pointed to Massachusetts in particular, where schools have seen little in-school transmission despite eliminating contact tracing on buses and identifying close contacts at 3 feet rather than 6 feet.
“That data has been really reassuring to us,” she said.
Nonetheless, pediatric cases of COVID continue to rise across the country.
In the first two weeks of October, there was a 5% increase — or 278,798 cases — in the cumulated number of child COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to national AAP data. Children represented 25.5% of the weekly reported cases between Oct. 7 and Oct. 14.
In Vermont, cases are currently highest among children up to 11 years old, with 46 cases per 10,000.
But while positive cases remain high, Bell noted that few kids are ending up in hospitals.
“One of the metrics that I keep a close eye on is the pediatric hospitalization rate, and that remains very low in Vermont — particularly in comparison to the rest of the country,” she said.
Bell said Vermont’s pediatric hospitalization rate is less than 0.1%.
Among states reporting, children ranged from 0.1% to 2% of all their COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Bell attributed Vermont’s low hospitalization rate to high vaccination rates among the state’s adolescent population compared to other parts of the country.
On Friday, the state reported almost 76% of 12- to 15-year-olds and almost 79% of 16- and 17-year-olds had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
David Younce, president of the Vermont Superintendents Association and superintendent of Mill River Unified Union School District, welcomed the updated contact tracing guidance, calling it timely and science-based.
“I think there are going to be some improvements that come from the shifts,” he said.
Last month, the state announced it would roll out a new response testing program, called Test to Stay, that would allow individual schools to administer rapid antigen tests to exposed individuals onsite.
While the plan was intended to reduce the need to quarantine students, some school districts around the state — including Mill River — have raised concerns about their ability to stand up the program, citing a lack of available staff.
The revised contact-tracing guidance, then, appears to be an attempt by the state to alleviate the burden so schools can more easily pivot to testing.
“(Supervisory unions/school districts) and independent schools should redeploy staff accordingly,” the memo reads.
Younce said he is hopeful decreasing the contact tracing burden will free up personnel for other activities, like testing, but it’s too soon to tell for certain.
“I need to keep an eye on how the changes actually affect the work that’s happening in the buildings and how that translates to more flexibility to get the other things done,” he said. “But right now, I don’t see any immediate changes to our capacity until we see how things actually play out.”
Younce noted, for example, that new guidance won’t have much of an impact at the elementary level, where the four-hour rule would apply.
“You still have the scenario where you could potentially have an entire class put into quarantine because of a positive case that was in the room,” he said.
He said getting younger students vaccinated will be the biggest help, since vaccinated students do not need to be contact traced.
“I have some optimism that this will alleviate some of the burden but, at the same time, I still think we have a couple months of pretty heavy contact tracing burden ahead of us until all those vaccinations start to get on board,” he said.
Bell agreed the ability to vaccinate younger children will be a “game changer” for families.
“I just keep telling families to hang in there. And that we’ll be getting younger kids vaccinated soon,” she said, adding that the Pfizer vaccine could be available to children ages 5-11 by early November.
In the meantime, she advised families continue to take precautions, such as wearing masks indoors when having mixed household gatherings and getting their flu shots.
“We are expecting and preparing to have a flu season this year,” she said.
Back at Mill River, Younce said the district has experienced a “quiet week” after a recent spike in COVID cases.
“Folks are trying to do the best they can with maintaining the masking and making good decisions and staying home when they’re sick. And I think that has been what has allowed us to have some relative success here,” he said.
But he noted that everyone — students, faculty, staff, families — is tired.
“We’re really, really looking for the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
