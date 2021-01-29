MONTPELIER — State officials say the 860 novel coronavirus vaccine doses that were feared spoiled at Springfield Hospital are still viable, according to the vaccine manufacturer.
Officials announced Wednesday they had discovered the doses might have reached a temperature of 9 degrees at the hospital when they are meant to be stored at 8 degrees. Hospital staff consulted with Moderna, the vaccine manufacturer, and they were told the doses likely would need to be destroyed because they might not have been viable anymore.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular Friday news conference, state officials said that’s not the case and the doses are still usable.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said, because of the large amount of vaccine that could potentially go to waste and the slight change in temperature, state officials and those at Moderna engaged in a “more comprehensive review.”
“Late yesterday afternoon, Moderna informed me and the Health Department that all of the vaccine doses are, indeed, effective and safe for use. They determined none of the doses were impacted by temperature inconsistencies and all could be used with full public confidence,” Levine said.
The commissioner said none of the doses had been discarded because state officials wanted to hear back from Moderna first after its deeper review.
Levine said state officials continue to work with hospital staff in Springfield to investigate the storage issues and a site visit was planned for Friday.
On Wednesday, the commissioner said as of last week fewer than 30 doses had been spoiled or determined not viable since the state starting vaccinating residents. He said on Friday that number is 99 doses, which is 0.1% of the doses the state has received thus far.
Levine said the number of reported vaccine doses that couldn’t be used more than tripled from last week to this week because state officials have more accurate data now. He said he wasn’t aware of any event that would have caused the number to increase.
Vermont received 10,375 doses of vaccine this week and will receive that same amount in each of the next two weeks, an increase of 16%.
Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said the state will use those additional doses to increase vaccine appointments in counties with limited appointments. Those counties include Orange, Bennington and Lamoille.
Smith said the state will work to add vaccine sites in areas where there are longer drive times. He said the state will keep a small amount of vaccine in reserve as well in case it’s needed.
The state is currently vaccinating all residents aged 75 or older. That phase is expected to take five weeks and then those aged 70 to 74 will receive the vaccine followed by those aged 65 to 69.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 48,220 residents have received their first shot of the vaccine and more than 15,400 have received both shots needed for maximum efficacy.
