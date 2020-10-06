Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 62F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.