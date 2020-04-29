MONTPELIER — The number of confirmed positive tests for the novel coronavirus has been dropping in Vermont, to the point that no new positive tests were reported Wednesday, but that might soon change as the state ramps up its testing.
The state Department of Health announced Wednesday the number of positive tests remains at 862. There were also no new deaths to report, that number remains 47.
Gov. Phil Scott has issued a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order which has closed most nonessential businesses and schools and told people to stay away from each other to help stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Scott said he’s been working on getting the economy back open, but in order to do so he’s been using certain principles to keep the spread down and protect vulnerable residents. That includes rigorous testing.
“This goal is incredibly important to restart our economy. Because as we ease those restrictions, more testing and (contact) tracing will help us quickly identify and isolate outbreaks. If you think of this whole pandemic as a forest fire, testing will allow us spot those embers early and contact tracing allows us to surround it in order to contain it,” Scott said.
He said the state already has strong testing in place, which he credited, in part, with the state’s current positive outlook. But the governor said more needs to be done.
To that end, Scott said the state will ramp up to 1,000 tests per day, 7,000 per week, which is nearly triple the current amount of testing. He said he’s formed a testing and contact tracing task force which will help roll out the additional testing using newly available technology during the next several weeks.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said the state will soon increase testing at long-term care facilities, other group homes and prisons. Levine said if someone at such a facility has tested positive for the virus, everyone at the facility, including staff, will be retested three days, seven days, 10 days and 14 days after the initial positive test. He said all facilities, regardless of having a previous positive test, will test those during intake, discharge and those who require regular care outside of the facility.
He said health care workers who are asymptomatic, but may have had contact with infected people will receive testing as well.
Scott and Levine said no new positive tests to report Wednesday was good news, but they were careful to caution one day does not equal a trend.
As the state slowly starts to open the economy and increase testing, the commissioner said he expects there will be a rise in positive cases. The economic shutdown has caused a run on the state’s unemployment insurance program. The state continues to sort through issues with claims so people can receive benefits to pay their bills. Last week the state started its Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program authorized by Congress. That program is for those who are self-employed and not typically eligible for unemployment.
The governor said Wednesday so far 9,500 people have been entered into the system and of them, 8,500 are eligible for benefits. He said they have submitted 39,000 weekly claims and the first round of $24 million in payments were being deposited into bank accounts Wednesday. Scott said those that requested a paper check should expect one to be delivered Tuesday or next Wednesday.
“I know far too many have waited weeks to receive benefits, and I hope that this provides some relief for them. But I also know we still have a lot more work to do to get benefits into the hands of all eligible Vermonters, and we won’t stop until that’s done,” he said.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
