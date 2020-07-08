A religious “camp” that saw several hundred students from out-of-state bused to the Holiday Inn over the weekend is over-capacity by a few dozen people, according to state officials.
Their arrival concerned town leaders who believe the students to be from the New Jersey metro area, which has been reporting a high number of COVID-19 infections and deaths. The town notified Gov. Phil Scott and Attorney General T.J. Donovan about the camp.
At a regularly scheduled Tuesday Select Board meeting, selectmen spoke to Rabbi Moshe Perlstein, director of the camp, Zichron Chaim, who said all the campers were tested for COVID-19 before being allowed on the trip and that all campers will remain at the hotel for the duration of their stay. They had planned trips around the area, but canceled them because of the pandemic.
Under Vermont guidelines, hotels can only operate at half capacity and visitors to the state are required to be tested for the disease and quarantined for 14 days.
Commissioner of Public Safety Michael Schirling said inspectors from the local office of the Division of Fire Safety went to the Holiday Inn Wednesday morning.
“The hotel can hold 600, so they can have 300 campers there,” said Schirling. “Somewhere between 350 and 400 campers are there, so they’ve been given a warning to come into compliance in the next couple of days, and we’ll check back later in the week.”
Inspectors plan to follow up at the hotel on Friday, Schirling said, adding that the state has offered to assist in finding new accommodations for the campers that need to move.
Schirling said the hotel has claimed that it’s not subject to the half-capacity rule because it’s operating a camp, not a hotel. Under Vermont guidelines camps can run at 75% capacity. Schirling said the hotel would need to go through a permitting process to be classified as a camp, and so the 50% rule applies.
Perlstein said Wednesday he is working with all levels of state government to reach a workable solution that keeps everyone safe. He said other lodging options are being sought and he hopes the camp won’t shut down, but will if it has to. He maintained that all campers were tested for COVID-19 within three days of them boarding their buses and that 16 were turned away for a lack of test results.
“We are working very hard on this,” he said.
Rutland Town Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said Wednesday the town still has concerns about the number of people at the hotel and the potential for the disease being spread through staff.
According to Schirling, the state has been told that the camp is using its own staff for food service. It’s not clear what other staff are at the hotel.
“If we had further red flags beyond the capacity at the hotel we would be looking into those things, but so far everything appears to, at face value, all make sense. There isn’t any indication of any kind of noncompliance anymore than any other camp, school, child care center, or other operation in Vermont,” Schirling said. “If we’re presented with any threads that indicate that, then we will pull on those threads.”
Testing
Selectman and Town Health Office John Paul Faignant said he is meeting Thursday with Perlstein to see copies of the camper’s COVID-19 test results. This was agreed to Tuesday, after Faignant said the copies he had seen previously appeared to be from several weeks ago. Perlstein said at the meeting that this is not the case and that the campers were all tested within three days of boarding their buses.
Schirling said the state hasn’t reached the point where it’s asking to see the camper’s test results.
“We have been right along asking for voluntary compliance and self-certification, and in the absence of some information to indicate that folks are not being compliant, we take them at their word and so far that has worked pretty well for Vermont,” he said.
SVC
Schirling said the same group also has campers at the former Southern Vermont College in Bennington. There are about 350 of them there and they arrived over the weekend via buses.
“All indications are that they are making every effort to stay in compliance with state guidance,” said Schirling. “They’ve tested all their campers inbound, they’ve turned away campers who either tested positive or declined to provide test results.”
Schirling said there are no capacity issues at the SVC campus, which even limited to 75% capacity has more than enough room for its campers.
Perlstein told the Herald the program at SVC differs from the one at Holiday Inn and indicated that a transfer isn’t workable.
Bennington Town Manager Stuart Hurd said the town has spoken to those running the camp about state COVID-19 guidelines and been told campers aren’t allowed off-site and only a few authorized personnel are allowed to leave for supplies.
Hurd said town building inspectors toured the site and only found a few minor fire code violations which are being fixed. A large tent on the grounds was in need of a permit, which has been filed for and is being reviewed.
“We’ve had a lot of complaints about noise,” said Hurd. “They have a loudspeaker system that they use for music, and for, I’ll call them pep rallies, those kinds of things, and the sound carries a long distance and is, we believe, louder than our noise control ordinance would permit, so we’ll be checking that on a daily basis now.”
Bankruptcy filing
On June 30, SVC filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in United States Bankruptcy Court District of Vermont. Attorney Raymond Obuchowski was appointed by the court to be the trustee for the bankruptcy case. On July 3, Obuchowski filed a motion asking the court to remove him as trustee and to dismiss the bankruptcy filing.
According to Obuchowski, before the bankruptcy filing was made, SVC had an occupancy agreement with the college’s prospective buyer, that being Perlstein. The occupancy agreement allowed Perlstein to hold a summer camp on campus. On July 3, Obuchowski learned the camp would involve 350 to 400 people coming to the campus on July 5. Obuchowski stated that, as of then, he had not been given information about insurance, permits and other safety issues related to COVID-19. A hearing was held Saturday during which Obuchowski’s requests were granted by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Colleen A. Brown.
Obuchowski said he expects the bankruptcy case will be refiled once SVC has its information in order, and that he will in all likelihood be appointed as trustee once again.
