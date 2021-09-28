MONTPELIER — Officials say, in an effort to reduce student absences, students will soon be able to take antigen tests instead of quarantining after close contact with a positive coronavirus case.
Older Vermonters are also now able to sign up for booster shots if they received the Pfizer vaccine, though the governor said the number of people signing up is lower than he would like.
At his regular Tuesday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott said his administration had asked schools to keep masking policies in place until Oct. 4. Schools could stop requiring masks after that date if 80% of their students were vaccinated.
With increased virus activity in the state because of the more-transmissible delta variant, the governor said he is now asking schools to push that deadline back to Nov. 1.
“This will give us more time to watch this delta wave,” he said.
Scott said Pfizer submitted more data Tuesday to the FDA with the hope of getting approval for vaccines for children aged 5 to 11. He said getting the vaccine approved for younger kids will be a “game changer” for schools and will help limit disruptions caused by the virus.
In that same vein, the governor said officials are working on a “test to stay” program. Scott said many students who have had to quarantine after coming into contact with a positive case never test positive themselves.
“This is valuable classroom time that’s lost, making it difficult for schools to manage logistically and causing major disruptions for parents who have to scramble to find child care, change their work hours and make sure their kids don’t fall behind in school,” Scott said.
The details haven’t been finalized, but the plan calls for students who are close contacts of a positive test and who are asymptomatic and unvaccinated to submit daily antigen tests before entering the school building instead of having to quarantine. Officials said using these rapid tests has been shown to be effective in Massachusetts and Utah. Officials hope to have the program up and running well before the end of October.
Late last week, the FDA and CDC gave their approval for booster shots for those who received the Pfizer vaccine.
Scott said during the weekly call Tuesday with other governors and the White House about the pandemic response, Dr. Anthony Fauci reported a third dose increases protection against infection from the virus 11-fold. He said severe illness was reduced by 20-fold for those who received a booster dose.
The governor said Vermont was one of the first states in the country to start administering booster doses to residents once allowed.
Officials expected federal approval for booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the coming weeks.
The governor said the state will be more lenient with vaccine doses this time around so that those who think they need to get a booster shot can do so. The state has expanded who is considered high-risk to those who are obese, who currently or have used tobacco in the past and those who work indoors in certain settings.
The state started giving booster doses to residents who are 75 years old and older Monday. Those 70 years old and older can sign up for a booster shot Wednesday, followed by 65 years old and older Friday. Anyone aged 18 to 64 years old who has an underlying health condition or works in certain work settings can also sign up for a booster shot Friday.
Appointments can be made at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or at participating pharmacies that have Pfizer doses available. Information about eligibility for booster shots can also be found on the state site.
Officials reported a little over 2,000 residents had signed up for booster shots as of Tuesday. That figure only includes people who signed up for a booster shot at a state vaccine site. The number of people who used a pharmacy for a booster shot was not available Tuesday because officials said it takes a bit more time to get those numbers.
But the governor said he expected more people to sign up. The state’s registration portal was inundated with residents trying to get vaccine doses when the vaccines first became available earlier this year.
Scott said residents appear to have taken a step back and are being more cautious before signing up for a booster shot.
“There isn’t that sense of emergency, that pent up demand that we had back in the early part of the calendar year when everyone wanted the vaccine,” he said.
Scott said he expects more people to sign up for a third vaccine shot as time goes on and the other two vaccine manufacturers get approval for booster doses.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.