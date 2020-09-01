MONTPELIER — A state official says the state is working on bringing back some of the inmates housed in a private prison in Mississippi and the state would likely only extend the contract of the company that operates that prison for another year.
Also, the state gave more information about a coronavirus outbreak in Killington.
Officials are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi. Of the 219 Vermont inmates at that facility, 185 have tested positive for the virus. The facility is owned and operated by CoreCivic.
The state's contract with the company runs out in October. State officials have been critical of the company for allowing so many inmates to become infected with the virus.
At his Tuesday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott said his administration is involved with internal discussions about what to do moving forward. The governor said there are no immediate plans to displace the inmates and they are better off recovering where they are rather than coming back to Vermont and possibly infecting others.
Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, said the state is looking at bringing some, maybe all, of the inmates back while the pandemic is ongoing, but it would be a challenge.
Smith said if the state does renew its contract with CoreCivic, it will only be for one year.
“And we'll look at alternatives in the meantime. We're examining, internally, alternatives right now. … I will say it's challenging to bring all 219 back. We may be able to bring partial amounts of that population back over the course of this year,” he said.
State officials have said previously they have worked to reduce the state's prison population in response to the pandemic. But they say much of that extra space is now needed for quarantine purposes in case there is an outbreak of the virus in Vermont's prisons.
The state Department of Health announced Monday it is investigating a potential outbreak as consequence of a private party at the Summit Lodge in Killington on Aug. 19. Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the department, said this might cause worry for those in the community.
“But as I've said before, the efforts to contain outbreaks - whether we're talking measles, Ebola or COVID-19 - this is what we do. We have systems in place to address public health situations, even ones that take a long time like pandemics,” Levine said.
So far, 14 cases have been tracked to the party and not all of the cases are people who were at the party but are believed to have caught the virus afterwards from a party-goer. More than 40 people attended the party and Levine said they are made up of Vermonters and those from out of state.
The commissioner said he was concerned those from out of state might have brought the virus back to their state with them. He said contact tracing is underway.
