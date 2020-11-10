MONTPELIER — State officials say a quarantine is required for those coming to Vermont from out of state because of an increase in cases of the novel coronavirus locally and nationwide.
Gov. Phil Scott said at his regular Tuesday news conference the data shows cases of the virus are on the rise, and the state is not in the same place it has been for the past few months.
“Given that we still lead the country in so many ways and we’re not seeing the alarming growth many of our neighbors are, we have to take action to make sure we don’t,” Scott said.
The governor said some residents have become lax and aren’t taking the virus as seriously as they should because the risk of getting it here has been so low. But that’s starting to change. The Vermont Department of Health reported 46 new cases Monday, the most cases the state has seen in one day since April.
In response, the governor said the state is temporarily suspending its travel map. The map is used as a guide for those looking to travel out of the state or come to Vermont. If the out-of-state county has 400 cases per million people or more, a quarantine is required. State officials said Tuesday less than 30 counties in the entire country would now meet that criteria.
The governor said anyone coming to Vermont for nonessential travel now has to quarantine for 14 days to do so, or seven days with a negative test. Those engaging in essential travel, such as for work or school or shared child custody, don’t need to quarantine.
“The bottom line is, if you don’t have to travel right now, don’t,” Scott said.
The governor said he knows the news of more restrictions is disappointing, given how well the state has done in combating the pandemic. But he said he knows residents can help get the situation under control and hold onto the gains Vermont has made.
To help enforce the quarantine requirement, Michael Schirling, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, said state law enforcement will be go to lodging and hospitality businesses, such as hotels, bars and restaurants, to see if they are complying with the state’s guidance. This is similar to what took place in the spring, when Vermont State Police went around making sure lodging businesses weren’t housing people from out-of-state at the start of the pandemic.
Schirling said law enforcement will be in plain clothes and the businesses will be picked randomly.
“These visits will occur with the primary goal of assessing the level of compliance statewide,” he said.
Schirling said if a business has multiple violations of the state’s guidance or staff or ownership are actively resisting the guidance, the business could be referred to the state attorney general’s office for review.
The commissioner said starting next week State Police will give out “COVID-19 safety cards” during traffic stops.
Schirling said the state is looking to gather information about compliance at this time and doesn’t have plans currently to expand the effort to make sure individuals are complying.
