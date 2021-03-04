ORWELL — Classrooms can be bustling and, occasionally, frenetic spaces under even the best conditions. Add in anxieties brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and they become even more stressful.
At Orwell Village School, teacher Jenna Laslocky’s fourth-grade class practices mindfulness to help find calm in an otherwise tumultuous time.
Laslocky said she had used such techniques casually prior to COVID, but has become more deliberate about it since last March.
“We realized that children just needed a time to center themselves, calm themselves and to develop strategies for … finding their own sort of safe space within,” Laslocky said. “Then, this year, as COVID hit, we realized it was that much more important. We were all experiencing a kind of turbulence and uproar.”
Each day, for about 10 minutes after lunch, Laslocky invites her 11 students to take a seat on the floor to re-center.
The practice varies. Sometimes they listen to calming music or a guided meditation. Other times, the class will guide itself, focusing on their breathing together.
Until the cold weather became too much of a distraction, the class practiced at one of the outdoor classroom areas in the woods adjacent to the school. Outdoor practices included stationary breathing exercises and mindful walking. Laslocky said they are eager to move back outside once temperatures warm up.
In January, the class was featured in a video about practicing mindfulness on the education website Edutopia.
In the video, which was recorded in the fall when the class held its daily practice outside, Laslocky touted the therapeutic qualities of mindfulness and how the outdoor environment soothes children.
“It’s the tool in our toolbox for any time of stress,” she said. “This year, it’s much more about centering and developing the skills for anchoring oneself in a time of great upheaval.”
Rayna Hervis, a mindfulness teacher at Walter G. Byers Elementary School in Charlotte, North Carolina, who is featured in the video, underscored the scientific benefits of practicing mindfulness.
“There are studies that show the more mindfulness (we practice), certain areas of our brain that deal with the fight or flight response decrease. And the other areas of our brain that deal with more of the logical thinking — the prefrontal cortex — those areas increase,” she said.
According to Edutopia, “Research shows that taking moments to practice and discuss mindfulness helps students thrive emotionally and academically by increasing focus and memory and reducing stress and anxiety.”
It added that research suggests “practicing mindfulness outdoors could magnify its benefits.”
Laslocky, who has taken courses in mindfulness over the past year, said she and the class have been learning their practice together. They often talk about what worked, what didn’t and what distractions arose.
“We're kind of developing a repertoire together of strategies, and understanding ourselves in the practice of mindfulness each day,” she said.
Laslocky admitted that, it took some time for the class to embrace the practice.
“Some children were into it right away, but not very many. It takes patience and learning,” she said.
Fourth-grader Jayden Sunzu was initially skeptical, but now is a fan.
“I just got way more relaxed every time we would do it,” he said, agreeing that it has changed his experience of being in school.
Maya Volpe, another fourth-grader, remarked that school felt more “chaotic” before they started the daily practice.
“I like just having a moment to think about stuff and how the day is going to go,” she said, adding that she uses mindfulness techniques outside of school when she’s feeling frustrated.
Laslocky said students are now so accustomed to the practice they notice a difference in the classroom on days when it’s skipped. Occasionally, someone might even request a “mindful moment” during the day if they feel things are getting too hectic.
“I think that we think about it as anchoring ourselves, but there’s also something about doing it together that changes our community a little bit in a really beautiful way,” she said. “It's a collective experience.”
