As the public debate about whether to retire the Rutland City Public Schools’ Raider nickname and arrowhead symbol plays out in the Rutland community, RCPS students have been largely absent from the conversation.
To date, only a small number of current students have spoken publicly on the matter.
One student, Rutland High School senior Caleb Dundas, who is in favor of the change, has twice addressed the School Board in recent weeks.
“At its most basic form, a mascot is meant to unify the student body. As a current student, I can tell you it most certainly has not,” Dundas said at a Sept. 9 meeting.
Junior Jenna Montgomery, a member of the Change the Rutland Mascot Committee, spoke at the same meeting.
Speaking to the Herald after the Sept. 9 meeting, Superintendent Bill Olsen underscored the importance of seeking students’ input on the issue.
“The kids in the building really haven’t had a chance to talk about this or absorb it or learn about it,” he said. “So we want to give them an opportunity to get educated about the concept and weigh in on it.”
More than a month later, most students have yet to have that opportunity.
Meanwhile, a paper petition opposing the mascot change being circulated by a student was allegedly shut down by the administration over COVID-19 safety concerns.
At last week’s School Board meeting Oct. 13, Stephanie Stoodley, a parent of two current RHS students, inquired about how student feedback was being solicited.
“What was the opinion poll results of the current student body in regard to the mascot and name change?” she asked.
Board Chairwoman Alison Notte declined to comment, explaining that the public input section of meetings is not a time for debate or exchange with the board.
In an electronic message Tuesday, Stoodley acknowledged that she was aware no such poll had been conducted when she asked her question.
“The School Board and administration don’t care what the student body at large feel,” she wrote. “They surely don’t want to hear from the student body. Just a select few who align with changing the name.”
She did state that she was aware that teachers were leading discussions in some classes.
Stoodley confirmed that it was one of her children who brought the petition to the school. She objected to the administration’s decision to make her discontinue circulating it because of COVID-19.
“I find that to be absolutely ridiculous and unfair,” she wrote.
While RHS Principal Greg Schillinger acknowledged that a petition was being passed around, he said “it wasn’t necessarily stopped.” Rather, he said he encouraged the student to take it online, out of health and safety concerns.
“The challenge, in terms of the year that we’re having, to pass a clipboard between potentially hundreds of people is exactly what we’re trying to minimize in order to keep everybody healthy,” he said.
Regarding student engagement, Schillinger said the administration sent an email to students in capstone classes, the leadership council and student government encouraging them to make their voices heard with the School Board.
He said two out of three capstone classes, about 30 juniors and seniors, have discussed the issue so far.
Also, he noted one capstone student wrote a letter to the board asking that students be given a chance to be heard.
“I think there’s a sense that the board will make its decision, and then I think there’s the hope that students will have the opportunity to weigh in on whatever comes next,” Schillinger said.
He said he encouraged students to participate in the School Board forum held Oct. 6. However, he acknowledged that multiple sporting events occurring at the same time prevented more students from participating.
When asked whether the administration has considered inviting the board to hold a forum during school hours to get more student participation, he said it had not.
“There has not, at this point, been discussion about doing something during the school day,” he said.
Schillinger explained that the unusualness of the current school year as consequence of COVID-19 has resulted in the mascot issue taking a back seat to more pressing educational matters for students.
“They’re primarily interested in going to school first and then, I think, the students that are interested in participating with the community forum are able to do so,” he said. “But it does pose that additional step.”
Schillinger said, overall, he has not been hearing much from students or families with concerns that voices disagreement with the mascot change are being stifled.
“A lot of what I’m hearing is very sort of practical in the sense of, ‘I’m remote, how do I get my art supplies? How do I pick up lunch?’” he said.
On Tuesday, Montgomery, the high school junior, said the administration is “helping more than they’re hurting,” but said she thinks there is “room for a little improvement.”
“In my opinion, I think that we could be doing a lot more to engage students,” she said.
Montgomery said she had heard about a petition at school, but did not see it herself.
“Clearly, no one was going to ask me to sign it,” she said.
Montgomery said she has discussed the issue in her capstone class where her teacher presented arguments from both sides.
“We discussed them as a class and formed our own opinions and our arguments,” she said.
However, she acknowledged that asice from that class, there hasn’t been much effort to involve the rest of the student body. Also, she noted the difficulty of bringing large groups of students together because of COVID-19.
“I know that the complaint I have heard from other students is that students aren’t getting enough say in it, so I would like to see a little bit more of an open dialogue going around,” she said.
But despite the contentiousness of the issue, Montgomery said there has not been much conflict inside the school.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask me questions, and I’ve been able to explain our position,” she said. “And I’ve talked to people who are firmly against it, and have had some respectful dialogue, which I appreciate.”
She said that while a few people on both sides, including herself, have been vocal, most of the student body has been keeping their opinions to themselves.
“They’re not really discussing the matter with people who disagree with them,” she said. “They’re only discussing people who agree with them, which I don’t think is really conducive to any positive change.”
