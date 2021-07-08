GOSHEN — For more than 90 years, Camp Thorpe has provided an inclusive, authentic summer camp experience to people of all ages with physical and developmental needs.
After a year of limited online programming because of the pandemic, the camp is back this summer offering a more robust virtual experience.
Founded in Goshen in 1927 by the Rev. Walter Thorpe and his wife, Vena, the inspiration for the camp came from Thorpe’s time spent delivering “chalk talks” at a summer camp on Lake Dunmore. While there, he realized summer camp experiences were only accessible to healthy children from affluent families, so he resolved to start a camp that served underprivileged children with physical disabilities.
In those early days, the camp welcomed many children with polio. Through the decades, however, the camp has expanded to accommodate campers with a wide variety of needs, adding more cabins, a larger dining hall and a zero-entry pool.
“It’s a pretty special place,” said Martha Heath, president of Camp Thorpe’s board of trustees.
Heath has a personal connection to the camp. She was married to Barry Heath, Walter Thorpe’s great-grandson and worked there for about a decade before joining the board in the mid-1970s.
Just off Route 73, nestled in the Green Mountains, several miles away from Blueberry Hill, with a view of the Adirondacks to the west, Heath said the camp has welcomed campers as young as 10 years old and all the way up to 80.
“Some of these campers have been coming to camp for years and years and years,” she said.
Typically, the camp runs for seven weeks in one- and two-week sessions, offering a variety of traditional summer camp activities, like swimming, fishing, theater, games, arts and crafts, and even karaoke.
Director Heather Moore noted that while the camp does accommodate campers with a variety of physical and developmental needs, it’s still recognizable as a summer camp.
“Most of what we do is not adaptable; it’s just inclusive and joyful, and you can be who you are,” she said. “You don’t really need a special fishing pole for that.”
This year, however, campers will once again be gathering in a virtual setting on Zoom.
Moore said the decision was made in March, when there was less certainty about the pandemic. She explained some campers are immunocompromised or physically unable to wear face masks. She said, even in hindsight, she believes it was the right move.
“We probably still would have taken another year to make sure that we were operating in the safest way possible,” she said.
“It was a hard decision,” said Heath. “I think we all feel really excited that Heather’s been able to develop this alternative so that we can stay connected to our campers (who) we look forward to welcoming back next summer.”
Still, this summer will offer campers at least some opportunity to connect in person during two half-day picnics at the camp scheduled for the end of July.
While the camp was also held virtually last summer, Moore said this year’s programming has been expanded thanks to donors who helped cover expenses and make the sessions free to all campers.
“We’re running seven weeks of online programming that we’re about midway through right now,” she said. “We offer 15 hours a week of programming with 14 counselors who are creating original content.”
Moore said her staff of counselors is comprised of mostly college students or recent college graduates from across the country.
“They’re mainly aspiring teachers, social workers, therapists — these sorts of human resource positions — a very vibrant group of 14 young people that really want to make a difference,” she said.
In conjunction with the virtual sessions, Camp Thorpe has been staying connected with campers throughout the pandemic with its “Camp-in-the-Box” initiative, which regularly mails campers activity boxes containing projects they can work on.
“We’ve done everything from make focaccia to starting little gardens,” said Moore. “Zoom has its pluses and minuses, and we found a lot of silver linings in being able to engage with our folks whom we miss dearly.”
Moore said the camp has done about seven mailings since the start of the pandemic, and she hopes to keep it going as a year-round activity.
In a typical summer, Camp Thorpe hosts about 250 people during its seven weeks. This summer, it has sent out 325 activity boxes, according to Moore, and last week’s virtual session had 200 logins.
Reflecting on the camp’s altered format, Moore explained that the isolation she and so many other people experienced during the pandemic was eye-opening.
“When the pandemic shut everything down, and we were all stuck in our houses … I had this epiphany, about a month in, that many of the individuals that we serve have that continuously,” she said. “I think we all realized how hard it is to not have a readily available community like that — the sadness that can come with not being able to connect to other people, whether it’s in person or digitally, it’s a really hard thing to stomach.”
The activity boxes were a result of that realization, she said, and the continuation of the initiative is a pivot that Moore believes is in line with the camp’s mission.
Moore noted that Camp Thorpe is still accepting campers this summer. She encouraged anyone interested in signing up to email her at director@campthorpe.org for more information.
“We would love more folks to come,” she said. “We are have a big, joyous group that’s coming to our Zoom calls, but we can always expand our community, we can always take more.”
