Summer day camp enrollment started this week in Rutland.
The Recreation and Parks Department is increasing capacity at its summer day camps by adding new locations.
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said the department has had plenty of practice for meeting the state’s mandates for such programs, because it has spent eight weeks running child care for essential workers.
“We’re following all the safety guidelines,” she said.
The announcement comes as day cares grapple with reopening under the new guidelines adopted by the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also has removed school-based summer programs from local parents’ list of options.
While the city schools are working on a number of remote programs, Tapestry and similar summer programs won’t happen this year in anything resembling their familiar form.
“For the schools, for our programs, it’s a regional decision,” said Assistant City Schools Superintendent Rob Bliss. “All the schools in Rutland and Bennington counties are not having face-to-face programming through July.”
One of the roadblocks, he said, is a concern about the availability of personal protective equipment.
“Once we get that, we will re-evaluate,” he said.
In addition to operating at White’s Pool — Peters said the city is waiting on decisions from the state regarding pool capacity, but will have the pool at least available for the camps — as in normal years, the rec department will hold day camps at Giorgetti Park, the Courcelle Brothers building, and the former College of St. Joseph gym. She said this allows them to meet all the requirements about group size while expanding capacity from 75 school-age children and 20 preschoolers to 88 school-age and 24 preschoolers.
The camps will be held outdoors, with counselors and children wearing cloth masks.
“They’re wearing them now and they’re actually doing a great job with it,” she said of the youth in the child care program.
Information on hours and pricing is available at rutlandrec.com
Each site has a building and will also have a tent in case of rain, which Peters said, historically, has not been a problem.
“Last year, I think we had to pull the kids in twice,” she said.
