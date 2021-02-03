New data released by the Vermont Youth Project shows that the coronavirus pandemic has young people in Rutland County and around the state feeling more isolated, anxious and in search of connection.
VYP is statewide initiative supporting positive youth development through local partnerships and engagement in five pilot communities around the state, including Rutland and Fair Haven, Enosburg, Richford, and Swanton. The initiative is managed Vermont Afterschool, a nonprofit focused on making youth feel empowered and connected to their communities.
Last October, VYP conducted its second annual survey to understand current “risk and protective factors,” as well as youth perceptions of substance use. The voluntary, anonymous survey was administered to all youth in grades 7-12 at Rutland City Public Schools and the Slate Valley Unified School District. About 80% of district students participated.
The survey, which differs for middle and high school students, features 71 multiple choice questions from five categories: family, peer group, school, out-of-school time and substance use. In 2020, questions related to COVID-19 were also added.
VYP’s data provides a point-in-time snapshot of youth behavior and well-being, said Chris Hultquist, Rutland City VYP community lead and executive director of the Mentor Connector.
In contrast to the annual Youth Risk Behavior Survey administered to all high school students nationally, which has a turnaround time of more than a year, the VYP survey delivers its results within a couple months. Hultquist described the two surveys as complementary.
“(The VYP Survey) gives you the tools for future planning. Because you get the data back in 12 weeks, you’re able to really see the data in real time, and be able to make changes in real time as well,” he said.
The survey looks “upstream,” Hultquist said, at the environmental and societal factors that lead to risky behavior, as well as the “protective factors” that influence those behaviors. The results provide Hultquist and the statewide steering committee with “a landscape of where we’re going and what are the gaps in the resources.”
The results of the 2020 survey are a mixed bag.
While more than 86% of middle schoolers and 92% of high schoolers report that it’s “easy to receive caring and warmth from parents,” many are still feeling more isolated and anxious than last year.
In Rutland City, nearly 44% of students said they felt overwhelmed by “difficulties” during the past month.
Among 11th- and 12th-graders, 53% said COVID has worsened their mental health, and 55% reported increased loneliness.
One quarter of ninth- and 10th-graders reported their family relationships had worsened, and about a third said their peer relationships had worsened because of the pandemic.
At school, 44% of ninth- and 10th-graders said school connections have worsened as consequence of COVID, and 60% of 11th- and 12th-graders said the pandemic has hurt their educational experience.
“Every single kid is going to have to cope with this struggle in some way. Either they’re going to choose a good way or they’re going to choose a bad way, but they’re going to choose,” Hultquist said, noting that despite individual demographic factors like race, class or sexual identity, all young people are being affected by the pandemic.
“The reality is that we’re not out of the woods with COVID,” Hultquist said. “Our kids have been cooped up, having increased sense of loneliness, increased mental health challenges, increased anxiety for a year and a half. What are we going to do about that?”
He said it poses a challenge to communities to figure out how to help kid feel more connected, manage their anxiety and avoid dangerous behaviors.
“If we ignore it, what’s going to happen is that our suicide rate is going to go even higher … our substance abuse rate is going to go higher because kids are going to start coping in different ways.”
While substance use did decrease overall in 2020 among the five communities polled, cannabis use remained high. In Rutland, almost 32% of high school students and 10% of middle school students have tried marijuana.
Vaping and e-cigarette use remains another problem area, with 43% of 11th- and 12th-graders having tried them, and 21% reporting daily use. In middle school, 13% have tried e-cigarettes, and 7% use them daily.
During the past year, the Rutland County coalition began focusing on strategies to that would help positively influence youth behaviors and strengthen young people’s connections to the community.
The “third space,” or the time youth spend outside of home and school, has been major area of focus. These spaces can include after-school programs, sports teams, arts clubs, volunteer work, church groups and more. According to VYP, youth spend about 80% of their waking hours annually in the third space.
Hultquist said the Rutland VYP group has been working with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission to create a comprehensive asset map of youth services and programs in the area.
That sense of belonging is important. While almost 63% of Rutland students report that there is a “great deal of social opportunities available in their community,” only 41% percent want to live in the community in the future — down 3% from 2019. Also of note, 36% of middle schoolers do not feel safe in their community.
The coalition has charged a youth voice committee with increasing youth engagement in the region. It has established two youth councils in Rutland and Fair Haven to discuss youth-led initiatives. Afterschool Vermont recently pledged $5,000 to each council to fund projects they develop.
The two council will feed into a countywide council, which will, in turn, send two representatives to a statewide youth council. Over the summer and fall, a group of students from around the state convened to develop a framework for that council.
“Our goal is to really allow them, at the state level, to be connected with their representatives and have a place in the decision-making (process) when something is going to impact the way they can live their lives,” said Robin Katrick, youth and community health coordinator at Vermont Afterschool and VYP state lead.
A bill to officially create the council was recently introduced in the Vermont House of Representatives last session, but lost traction due to the pandemic. Vermont Afterschool Executive Director Holly Morehouse said she anticipated another bill would to be introduced this session.
Hultquist said the councils are a way to connect kids with other kids in order to get honest feedback. He said VYP steering committee is working on finding ways of engaging kids who might not feel there is a place for them on the council, acknowledging the challenge of getting engagement from a more diverse cross-section of young people, including BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth, as well as those who are homeless or openly using drugs.
“It’s harder to get those kids to the table, and it’s harder to create an environment … that’s safe,” he said.
Another challenge is parental engagement.
Hultquist said that despite 73% of high schoolers reporting that their parents know the parents of their friends, there are not enough opportunities for parents to connect.
“Unless you have family or you happen to be part of a church, you’re pretty disconnected in the region. You don’t have a lot of support with parenting,” he said.
To the end, the county coalition has created a parent engagement committee to figure out how to keep parents better informed and connected with one another.
Rob Bliss, assistant superintendent at RCPS, stressed the need to foster those connections among young families, noting those relationships endure when they are formed early.
From a school perspective, looking at data from around the state, Bliss noted that Rutland County is in a “better spot or about the same.” However, he noted that about half the students surveyed found their schoolwork boring and desired it to be more engaging.
Bliss pointed out that much of the survey focuses on student perceptions — how, for example, they think their parents might feel about certain activities, like cannabis or alcohol use.
“Parental expectations are important,” he said, explaining that if students report a perceived indifference among parents related to these activities, then use among youth is higher.
According to the survey, of the roughly 32% of 11th- and 12th-graders who have tired marijuana, 9% reported their parents were indifferent to cannabis use.
“We think, you know, ‘My kids don’t want to hear from me … they want to be independent.’ But the truth is, the way I think and feel as a parent … and the norms that I set in my family, they really matter. And they matter in a positive way.”
He described VYP’s work as a “long haul effort.”
“It’s about developing communities that create more healthy environments for kids to grow up in and getting buy-in from the entire community on the topic. That’s the real success.”
But while the work will take time, Hultquist feels a sense of urgency.
“We have to change the landscape for youth,” he said. “I think the data shows that youth are just struggling and struggling at extreme rates. And if we don’t change it today we’re going to miss the trend.”
