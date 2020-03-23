Restaurants/Food Services offering takeout and/or delivery. We suggest you call ahead.
BRANDON
Brandon House of Pizza: 802-247-8177
Gourmet Provence: 802-247-3002
Birdseye Dinner: (802) 468-5817
FAIR HAVEN
Liberty Market: 802-365-3820
The Fair Haven Inn: 802-265-4907
KILLINGTON
Backcountry Cafe: 802-422-4411
Hops on the Hill: 802-315-0243
Killington Market: 802-422-7736
Liquid Art: 802-422-2787
Lookout Tavern: 802-422-5665
Mountain Merchant: 802-422-2283
SunUp Bakery: 802-422-3865
Sushi Yoshi: 802-422-4241
The Foundry at Summit Pond: 802-422-5335
MENDON
Flannels Bar and Grill 802-772-4402
Sugar & Spice: 802-773-7832
PITTSFORD
Harvest Moon Café: (802) 725-8236
Kamuda’s Country Market: 802-483-2361
The Country House Restaurant: 772-7936
PROCTOR
Franklin’s: 802-459-3320
The Market on West Street: 802-499-8180
RUTLAND CITY/TOWN
802 Nutrition
99 Restaurant (802) 775-9288
Applebees Car Side To Go, (802) 747-7700
Avelino’s: 802- 773-7976
Baxter’s at Rutland Country Club, Curbside Pickup or Delivery: 773-7061
Bellomo’s Market & Deli 802-775-1632
Brix Bistro 802-776-4157
Burger King – drive-thru
Cara Mia’s: 802-747-9001
China Kitchen: 802-773-2100
Dellveneri’s Bakery: (802) 775-4022
Dinner by Jill & Julie: 802-345-8630
Domino’s Pizza: 802-775-0044
Ginger China (802) 779-0084
Greenfield’s at Holiday Inn: 802-775-1911
Hop ’N Moose: 802-775-7063
Jones Donuts: (802) 773-7810
Kong Chow Fusion (802) 773-1388
Little Caesar’s drive-thru is open
Little Haveli: (802) 855-8767
Mama T’s Country Kitchen: (802) 775-9902
Maxie’s Deli: (802) 775-2007
McDonalds — drive-thru & curbside
Olympic Pizza: 802-786-2200
Panera Bread: 802-773-2933
Paisano’s Italian Kitchen: 802-775-1652
Pizza Hut: 773-6008
Roots, 802-747-7414
Ruff Life Coffee: 802-855-8431
Rutland Country Club: 802-773-7061
Rutland Restaurant: 802-775-7447
Speakeasy Cafe: (802) 747-3325
Taso on Center, 802-775-8276
Ted’s Pizza: 802-773-6368
The Bakery: 802-775-3220
The Palms: 802-747-6100
The Sandwich Shoppe: 802-773-2580
The Yellow Deli: 802-775-9800
Vermont Tap House: 802-775-0000
West Rutland
Mary’s Café, (802) 438-2422
Sweet Carolines take out, 802-438-5696
Wallingford
The Victorian Inn at Wallingford, (802)446-2099
Wallingford Locker is offering call in pickup service for seniors 802-446-2420
This list provided by Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce. www.rutlandvermont.com
