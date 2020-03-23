Restaurants/Food Services offering takeout and/or delivery. We suggest you call ahead.

BRANDON

Brandon House of Pizza: 802-247-8177

Gourmet Provence: 802-247-3002

Birdseye Dinner: (802) 468-5817

FAIR HAVEN

Liberty Market: 802-365-3820

The Fair Haven Inn: 802-265-4907

KILLINGTON

Backcountry Cafe: 802-422-4411

Hops on the Hill: 802-315-0243

Killington Market: 802-422-7736

Liquid Art: 802-422-2787

Lookout Tavern: 802-422-5665

Mountain Merchant: 802-422-2283

SunUp Bakery: 802-422-3865

Sushi Yoshi: 802-422-4241

The Foundry at Summit Pond: 802-422-5335

MENDON

Flannels Bar and Grill 802-772-4402

Sugar & Spice: 802-773-7832

PITTSFORD

Harvest Moon Café: (802) 725-8236

Kamuda’s Country Market: 802-483-2361

The Country House Restaurant: 772-7936

PROCTOR

Franklin’s: 802-459-3320

The Market on West Street: 802-499-8180

RUTLAND CITY/TOWN

802 Nutrition

99 Restaurant (802) 775-9288

Applebees Car Side To Go, (802) 747-7700

Avelino’s: 802- 773-7976

Baxter’s at Rutland Country Club, Curbside Pickup or Delivery: 773-7061

Bellomo’s Market & Deli 802-775-1632

Brix Bistro 802-776-4157

Burger King – drive-thru

Cara Mia’s: 802-747-9001

China Kitchen: 802-773-2100

Dellveneri’s Bakery: (802) 775-4022

Dinner by Jill & Julie: 802-345-8630

Domino’s Pizza: 802-775-0044

Ginger China (802) 779-0084

Greenfield’s at Holiday Inn: 802-775-1911

Hop ’N Moose: 802-775-7063

Jones Donuts: (802) 773-7810

Kong Chow Fusion (802) 773-1388

Little Caesar’s drive-thru is open

Little Haveli: (802) 855-8767

Mama T’s Country Kitchen: (802) 775-9902

Maxie’s Deli: (802) 775-2007

McDonalds — drive-thru & curbside

Olympic Pizza: 802-786-2200

Panera Bread: 802-773-2933

Paisano’s Italian Kitchen: 802-775-1652

Pizza Hut: 773-6008

Roots, 802-747-7414

Ruff Life Coffee: 802-855-8431

Rutland Country Club: 802-773-7061

Rutland Restaurant: 802-775-7447

Speakeasy Cafe: (802) 747-3325

Taso on Center, 802-775-8276

Ted’s Pizza: 802-773-6368

The Bakery: 802-775-3220

The Palms: 802-747-6100

The Sandwich Shoppe: 802-773-2580

The Yellow Deli: 802-775-9800

Vermont Tap House: 802-775-0000

West Rutland

Mary’s Café, (802) 438-2422

Sweet Carolines take out, 802-438-5696

Wallingford

The Victorian Inn at Wallingford, (802)446-2099

Wallingford Locker is offering call in pickup service for seniors 802-446-2420

This list provided by Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce. www.rutlandvermont.com

