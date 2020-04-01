Restaurants/Food Services offering takeout and/or delivery. We suggest you call ahead.
Alla Vita, 802-225-6526
Applebee’s Restaurant, 802-223-0608
Asian Gourmet, 802-477-7828
Bamboo Gardens, 802- 476-9400
Basil’s Pizzeria, 802-477-5033
Bear Naked Growler, 802-522-9018
Birchgrove Baking, 802-223-0220
Buddy’s Famous, 802-225-6400
Burger King, 802-476-8608
Campo di Vino, 802-249-5543
Capitol Grounds, 802-223-7800
China Town Restaurant, 802-479-1999
Dawg Daze, 802-223-2445
Delicate Decadence, 802-479-7948
Domino’s Pizza- Montpelier, 802-229-7777
Domino’s Pizza- Barre, 802-479-2222
Dunkin’- Montpelier, 802-223-0928
Dunkin’-Barre, 802-622-0730
Dunkin’- Berlin, 802-622-0250
Espresso Bueno Coffee, 802-479-0896
Fig & Fennel Bread Co., 802-552-3436
Gusto’s, 802-476-7919
Hunger Mountain Co-op, 802-223-8000
Joe’s Kitchen, 802-461-5371
Kismet, 802-223-8646
La Brioche Cafe, 802-223-3188
Ladder 1 Grill, 802-883-2000
Langdon Street Tavern, 802-223-2721
Maria’s Bagels, 802-622-8100
McDonald’s- Berlin, 802-479-9757
McDonald’s- Barre, 802-476-4400
Mister J’s Craft Beer Store, 802-498-5749
Mister Z’s, 802-479-3259
Morse Block Deli & Taps, 802-476-2131
Mulligan’s, 802-479-5545
Pho Capital, 802-225-6183
North Branch Café, 802-552-8105
Panera Bread, 802-476-1953
Pho Thai Express, 802-225-6010
Pinky’s On State, 802-223-1300
Positive Pie, 802-229-0453
The Quarry Kitchen & Spirits, 802-479-7002
Rabble-Rouser, 802-225-6847
Simply Subs, 802-479-5920
Subway, 802-476-6460
The Skinny Pancake, 802-262-2253
Two Loco Guys, 802-622-0469
Quarry Kitchen & Spirits, 802-479-7002
Ricky’s Indian restaurant, 802-476-3563
Rise up Bakery, 480-264-3026
