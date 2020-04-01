Restaurants/Food Services offering takeout and/or delivery. We suggest you call ahead.

Alla Vita, 802-225-6526

Applebee’s Restaurant, 802-223-0608

Asian Gourmet, 802-477-7828

Bamboo Gardens, 802- 476-9400

Basil’s Pizzeria, 802-477-5033

Bear Naked Growler, 802-522-9018

Birchgrove Baking, 802-223-0220

Buddy’s Famous, 802-225-6400

Burger King, 802-476-8608

Campo di Vino, 802-249-5543

Capitol Grounds, 802-223-7800

China Town Restaurant, 802-479-1999

Dawg Daze, 802-223-2445

Delicate Decadence, 802-479-7948

Domino’s Pizza- Montpelier, 802-229-7777

Domino’s Pizza- Barre, 802-479-2222

Dunkin’- Montpelier, 802-223-0928

Dunkin’-Barre, 802-622-0730

Dunkin’- Berlin, 802-622-0250

Espresso Bueno Coffee, 802-479-0896

Fig & Fennel Bread Co., 802-552-3436

Gusto’s, 802-476-7919

Hunger Mountain Co-op, 802-223-8000

Joe’s Kitchen, 802-461-5371

Kismet, 802-223-8646

La Brioche Cafe, 802-223-3188

Ladder 1 Grill, 802-883-2000

Langdon Street Tavern, 802-223-2721

Maria’s Bagels, 802-622-8100

McDonald’s- Berlin, 802-479-9757

McDonald’s- Barre, 802-476-4400

Mister J’s Craft Beer Store, 802-498-5749

Mister Z’s, 802-479-3259

Morse Block Deli & Taps, 802-476-2131

Mulligan’s, 802-479-5545

Pho Capital, 802-225-6183

North Branch Café, 802-552-8105

Panera Bread, 802-476-1953

Pho Thai Express, 802-225-6010

Pinky’s On State, 802-223-1300

Positive Pie, 802-229-0453

The Quarry Kitchen & Spirits, 802-479-7002

Rabble-Rouser, 802-225-6847

Simply Subs, 802-479-5920

Subway, 802-476-6460

The Skinny Pancake, 802-262-2253

Two Loco Guys, 802-622-0469

Quarry Kitchen & Spirits, 802-479-7002

Ricky’s Indian restaurant, 802-476-3563

Rise up Bakery, 480-264-3026

