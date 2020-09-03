Vermont schools get a D+ for their school reopening plans.
That’s according to the VT-NEA, which released its school reopening report card Thursday afternoon.
At a Thursday news conference, Darren Allen, director of communications for the VT-NEA, read a statement from President Don Tinney in which he criticized the state for a lack of a coordinated reopening strategy for Vermont schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools across the state are set to reopen Tuesday.
“To absolutely no one’s surprise, this district-by-district approach leaves Vermont’s schools all over the map,” Tinney said. “Some districts are more prepared than others; some districts have robust safety protocols, while others don’t have adequate supplies of personal protection equipment. No student, parent or school employee should have to put their safety at risk.”
Representing more than 13,000 teachers and other school workers throughout Vermont, the group is the state’s largest union.
“Keeping students, parents, school employees and our communities safe is important in the best of times, and it is absolutely essential during a global pandemic,” Tinney said. “We all want to return to in-person teaching and learning, but we can’t do so unless we can guarantee health and safety.”
The report card graded schools in six areas: health and safety, testing and tracking, adequate staffing, ventilation, contingency plans and efficacy of statewide guidance.
Allen said the survey was a district-by-district “assessment of local on the ground educators,” including local union presidents and school nurses.
In the category of ventilation — defined as “inspection and remediation of heating, ventilation, air conditioning systems; operational windows in all classrooms and work areas” — schools got an overall grade of F, the lowest of any category.
According to Allen, two-thirds of people surveyed said they did not work in a room with a functional window.
Also, he noted many schools have aging HVAC systems.
“These are things that require will and require money,” he said.
The contingency plan category got a D+. The category assessed protocols for containing outbreaks, remote-learning plans in the event of closure and plans for the safe isolation of individuals who become ill or test positive for COVID-19.
Leanne Harple, a teacher at Hazen Union High School in Hartwick, used an example from Craftsbury Academy — another school in the Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union — where a designated isolation area and a food-preparation station are in the same room, separated only by a sheet.
“I along with several of my colleagues are concerned that we can and won't be ready to open in four days,” she said. “The shortcuts that are being taken right now are dangerous and unacceptable.”
Harple said a group of employees were sent home from an in-service this week to self-quarantine after someone showed symptoms of COVID-19. The individual has since tested negative.
“It was indicative of how of how fast the dominoes will fall once they fall,” she said.
Sophia Hall, president of the Vermont State School Nurses Association, said her organization has led virtual town halls with school nurses across the state to provide them with up to date health and safety information.
“We have lots of schools that do not have a school nurse at all,” she said. “That's scary for everybody.”
Allen estimated that 45% of school buildings in the state do not have a full-time nurse. Per state guidance, every school must have a COVID-19 coordinator; however, that person is not necessarily a nurse.
Despite the poor marks, Allen said the union is not advocating for a delay in opening.
“We think that further abrupt changes may cause even more chaos,” he said, calling on the state and legislators to work with the union for a “continued improvement” of reopening plans across the state.
