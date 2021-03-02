MONTPELIER — State officials say teachers, child care workers and older Vermonters with high-risk health conditions can start signing up for novel coronavirus vaccine appointments Monday.
Gov. Phil Scott cautioned there’s some uncertainty about how much vaccine the state will receive during the next three weeks.
At his regular Tuesday news conference, the governor said with the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson receiving emergency use authorization from the FDA last weekend and increases in doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the state is ready to ramp up its vaccination efforts.
Scott said starting Monday, those with certain high-risk health conditions can sign up for a vaccine appointment. Because this population is estimated at 75,000 people, he said this group will be broken up into two phases.
The first phase is for those 55 years old and older. On March 15, those 16 years old and older with high-risk health conditions can sign up to get vaccinated.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said those conditions include current cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease, a weakened immune system, severe obesity, pregnancy and diabetes. Visit healthvermont.gov/covid19vaccine to find a more detailed list is available. Eligible residents are asked to register online for a vaccine appointment at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or over the phone at 855-722-7878. Moreover, appointments can be made at the websites for Walgreens and Kinney Drugs.
The state is currently vaccinating those who are 65 years old and older. Scott said about 18,000 people in that group had signed up for the vaccine as of close of business Monday.
The governor said Vermont is ready to open vaccinations for teachers and child care workers. Last week, the governor and other state officials talked about how students are struggling without in-person instruction and Scott said he wants students back in classrooms as soon as possible.
Anyone who works inside a school building or has contact with students, such as coaches, are eligible for the vaccine. As are educators at private schools and early childhood educators
The Vermont National Education Association, the union that represents teachers, applauded the announcement.
Don Tinney, a high school English teacher who serves as union president, said in a statement, “Our 12,000 members, along with administrators, superintendents and school boards, have been loud and clear on the need to vaccinate school employees. Indeed, vaccinating school employees is a key factor in any decision to offer full in-person instruction.
“For almost a year now, Vermont’s educators have worked tirelessly to keep schools — if not school buildings — open for learning. Most of the state’s schools already offer at least some type of in-person instruction because of the hard work of school employees to implement health and safety measures. Adding vaccinations to the mix will only improve the pandemic mitigation practices already in place.
“Nobody wants to see students return to the state’s classrooms more than teachers, paraeducators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, school nurses, and administrators. But as we’ve said all along, this can only happen when it is demonstrably safe to do so. Vaccinating school employees is a big step in the right direction.”
Scott said educators will have a choice between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose, or the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, which each require two doses, weeks apart, for maximum efficacy. For weeks, state officials have encouraged residents to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. While it’s not as effective as the other vaccines at preventing someone from falling ill from the virus — studies have shown it’s about 66% effective overall compared to 95% for Pfizer and Moderna — it has been shown to be about 95% effective at preventing severe illness and death. The health commissioner said this new vaccine can be kept in regular refrigeration temperatures while the other two vaccines need to be kept at a much lower temperature that requires specialized equipment. Because of this, he said the new vaccine will be easier to distribute and administer.
“I encourage you to take whichever vaccine is available to you and not get caught up in a numbers comparison game. These are all effective and safe vaccines,” he said.
Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said the state is expected to receive more than 20,000 doses of the vaccine this week. By March 15, he said that number is expected to increase to 25,000 doses and then 35,000 doses by the end of the month.
After attending a call with other governors and the Biden administration about the pandemic response Tuesday, the governor said the White House told states they should expect to receive about 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. But he said Vermont has already received about 5,000 doses of that vaccine.
“There’s something wrong with the numbers there,” Scott said.
He said the “sobering” news is, there won’t be a shipment of the new vaccine next week and the federal government isn’t guaranteeing anything for the third week. But he said the state should expect between 4,000 and 6,000 doses per week from Johnson & Johnson by the end of the month.
State officials said they would have to see what kind of impact that will have on the state’s vaccination plans.
