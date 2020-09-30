During the best of times, teachers struggle to cover the cost of classroom materials. In the middle of a pandemic, it’s only gotten harder.
As classrooms across the state have been reconfigured to meet safe social distancing guidelines and remote learning has changed the nature of the classroom, teachers have been working to create comfortable spaces that meet students’ educational and social-emotional needs.
Those changes often cost money. And with classroom budgets already notoriously thin — even pre-pandemic, it wasn’t uncommon for teachers to pay for supplies out of their own pockets — many teachers have turned to crowdfunding platforms like DonorsChoose to cover additional expenses.
Founded in 2000, DonosChoose is an online nonprofit organization that helps teachers raise funds for classroom projects.
Teachers post a project to the site with a detailed description and budget. People can then donate to the project. When it is fully funded, DonorsChoose purchases the items requested and sends them to the teacher.
According to the DonorsChoose website, 95% of funding goes directly to the project, minus 1% for administrative fees and 4% for additional fundraising.
To date, more than 85,000 schools in the U.S. have used DonorsChoose to raise more than a $1 billion to fund more than 1.7 million projects.
In an email Tuesday, DonorsChoose representative Christopher Pearsall wrote that the pandemic has created an increased need for funding in classrooms.
“We’ve seen so many teachers turning to DonorsChoose for support in responding to their changing classroom needs due to COVID,” he said, adding that donors have given at “nearly identical” rates as last fall, “which is inspiring given the economic challenges of COVID-19 as well as the busy political giving season we’re in.”
In Vermont, Pearsall said donations and the number of projects being funded have been growing.
“From July 1, 2020, through (Monday), donors have given $48,000 to projects from Vermont teachers and 129 projects from Vermont have been fully funded,” he said. “During the same period last year, we saw $32,000 given to Vermont teachers and 110 projects funded.”
Pearsall explained that the organization has been working to locate additional funding partners to provide even more support to teachers.
That additional support is welcome in Shanna McCarthy’s classroom. McCarthy teaches second grade at Chester-Andover Elementary School in Chester.
Chester-Andover is open for in-person learning four days a week; Wednesdays are remote.
McCarthy has used DonorsChoose in the past and turned to it this fall to raise money to purchase flexible seating for her classroom.
“My classroom in the past has been arranged in a manner where the kids are allowed to have flexible seating arrangements, which means that all the traditional sort of classroom setups are out the window,” she said in a recent interview.
Such nontraditional seating included outdoor chairs, standing tables, floor cushions and even a boat. McCarthy said there is “a lot” of research that says multiple types of seating in a classroom can benefit children in their learning.
However, COVID-19 regulations forced her to replace her flexible seating with traditional desks and chairs.
McCarthy’s project is asking for $1,100 in donations to purchase portable picnic seats and collapsible laptop tables that students can use around the classroom and outside.
“Our goal is to try to provide something for the kids that could help them utilize an environment that works best for them,” she said. “We’re looking at ways to compromise or meet in the middle and be able to still abide by COVID protocols, but give the kids what they really need to be able to access their learning the best that they can.”
Kathryn Lucia, a special educator at Fair Haven Union High School, has used DonorsChoose several times in recent months.
FHUHS is currently open for in-person instruction five days a week.
So far, Lucia has been able to purchase headphones for her students for online learning and software to support individual learners.
She is currently seeking around $500 to buy books for each of her 30 students since they are unable to share them because of COVID-19 guidelines.
Lucia is grateful for the generosity she has received for her projects.
“It was really uplifting to see people all across the world … (T)eachers in Chicago and teachers in California have donated to my projects and they don’t even know me,” she said. “I thought that was really great to see.”
Ludlow Elementary School teacher Lisa Marks is another DonorsChoose frequent flier.
This spring, she successfully funded two projects to purchase books for students and materials to build portable science lab bags for remote learning.
Marks is currently seeking around $350 to purchase yoga straps so students can more easily transport the yoga mats they use for outdoor classes.
Ludlow Elementary is open for in-person learning four days a week; Wednesdays are remote.
“We just don’t have the extra budget money for that kind of stuff,” she said last week. “We have money for the basic supplies; we just don’t have money for the extras that make a classroom a classroom.”
In addition to support from friends and family, Marks said she, too, depends on the kindness of strangers.
“There’s a lot of people that donate that I don’t even know who they are,” she said. “A lot of times it’s retired teachers.”
At Barnet School, middle school teacher Matthew Smith is using his DonorsChoose project to address food insecurity by teaching his students how to bake bread.
Middle schoolers at Barnet are on a hybrid learning schedule with alternating days remote and in person.
“There’s quite a lot of food insecurity in our area,” Smith said recently. “A lot of times families and kids don’t want to come forward and say, ‘We need more food at home.’ So I thought it’d be great to connect something to the curriculum where they could learn how to make bread and then take a container of materials home and actually be able to provide food for their families at home.”
As part of a unit on medieval history, Smith’s 29 seventh-grade students will learn how to make breads eaten during the period such as brown breads and horse breads, which contain vegetables and beans.
The money raised through DonorsChoose will buy bags of yeast and flour for every student.
“Each kid will take home the potential to make quite a lot of bread,” Smith said.
Students will learn in class how to make dough and be able to bake it in the school’s bread oven. Smith said he is looking into firing up the oven on weekends so students can make dough at home and come to school to bake it.
“That’s how they did it in medieval villages,” he said. “Not everybody had to have an oven. Not everybody would have flour or yeast. So they worked together as a community — as a village.”
To view a full list of DonorsChoose projects in Vermont, visit bit.ly/donorschoosevt.
