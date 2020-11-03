Rutland Town voters are sending Rep. Thomas Terenzini back to Montpelier.
The Republican defeated Democrat Barbara Noyes Pulling 1,306-1,096 Tuesday in the Rutland-4 race for a seat to represent town’s roughly 4,000 residents in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Speaking Tuesday night, Terenzini thanked voters and said he is looking “forward to working with all the all the citizens of Rutland Town.”
“I’m just thankful to my family. The support I got from my three sons was unbelievable. That’s what made this a victory tonight,” he added.
Terenzini also congratulated Noyes Pulling for a “worthy race.”
As an incumbent with four terms in Montpelier under his belt, Terenzini ran on his record and experience.
In a September interview, Terenzini underscored the need to stabilize the economy, noting that some “hard decisions” were going to need to be made with next year’s budget.
He acknowledged the unique challenge COVID-19 posed to the Vermont economy, and said the pandemic was a major motivation to run for another term.
In her campaign, Noyes Pulling positioned herself as an alternative to Terenzini, who has run unopposed in the past two election cycles.
A planner at the Rutland Regional Planning Commission and chairwoman of the town planning commission, this was Noyes Pulling’s first run for public office.
She also emphasized the need to “safeguard environmental protections” and make sure a safety net is firmly in place to help individual Vermonters local businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday night, Noyes Pulling congratulated Terenzini on winning a fifth term.
She said she was “honored” to be on the ballot and “present a bipartisan choice.”
“I want to thank all of my wonderful supporters and advisers and mentors and residents who voted,” Noyes Pulling said. “I’m very proud of the race that I waged.”
