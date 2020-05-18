A Massachusetts lab couldn’t find any COVID-19 in Rutland’s wastewater.
The city is working with Massachusetts startup Biobot to test technology that uses levels of viral genetic material in wastewater to estimate the number of infections in a community. According to results released by the city late Monday, the first round of testing found none, which the company said puts Rutland’s infection rate at less than 5%, which is the threshold for detection in its process.
“This is very good news for Rutland, and it confirms what we have learned from individual testing and hospitalizations,” Mayor David Allaire said in a statement released alongside the results. “But we need to remember that the virus is definitely here and as many as 1 in 20 people could have it and still see the same results.”
Similar technology was used in the Netherlands and detected the virus in a community weeks before the first care was confirmed.
Rutland’s wastewater system serves customers not just in the city, but in the town, Mendon and Killington.
“There aren’t many town residents on our system,” Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said. “It’s mostly town businesses and the businesses aren’t really operating normally right now.”
Including mountain residents, Wennberg said, about 17,500 people are on the system, meaning there would have to be 850 people with COVID-19 for it to show up in Biobot’s tests. The company’s materials said it is testing 350 water systems around the country and roughly one-third of them returned the same result as Rutland.
According to the state’s listing of cases by town, fifteen people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city, none in Rutland Town and between one and five each in Mendon and Killington.
Wennberg said the city intends to continue with the monitoring.
“As things open back up ... this could be incredibly helpful,” he said. “If we start to backslide, we’ll probably see it in these results before we see it at the hospital. ... It’s great information for the policy makers.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
