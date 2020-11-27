The Sound Barrier is back — sort of, for a little while.
Owner Jeff Sanborn has revived his music and clothing shop as a pop-up business in a Wales Street storefront, planning to operate it weekdays from 3:30 p.m. to an indeterminate closing time through the end of the year.
“That will probably be plenty,” Sanborn said. “I’ll be cooked by then, I’m sure.”
The Sound Barrier operated on Wales Street from 1985 to 2003. Since closing up shop, Sanborn has sold music and clothing online. He said he had missed certain parts of having a brick-and-mortar store, but not others.
“I miss the interactions with friends, hanging out, listening to music, talking with friends about music,” he said. “As far as the day-to-day minutia of retail — not at all. When I closed the door in 2003, it was just the beginning of the vaporization of retail.”
As proof of just how much the landscape has changed, Sanborn said he had originally tried to open his store in 1984, but had to wait an entire year before there was an opening downtown. The much greater availability of space now was a boon, he said, because the loss of Sidewalk Sales to the COVID-19 pandemic meant he didn’t have his annual tent on Center Street.
“Basically, I just have all this product that needed to be vaporized,” he said.
Walking his dog, Sanborn said, he went by the empty storefront and a lightbulb went off in his head.
“I just thought, man, this would be so convenient,” he said
The store was a major part of adolescence for Gen-Xers growing up in Rutland, carrying the youth fashions and up-and-coming music of the era. Sanborn used industry connections to wrangle in-store appearances by alternative bands and pro skaters. The Spin Doctors played a free show on the store’s back porch to a crowd in Center Street Alley.
The small size of the building and COVID-19 restrictions put a seven-person occupancy limit on the store, resulting in a small crowd of people waiting their turns on the sidewalk when Sanborn opened late Friday afternoon.
“It’s the nostalgia factor,” said Andy Probst, 35, who helped control access outside the store.
Probst was 18 when the original store closed, and remembered as a child getting a gift certificate to The Sound Barrier from his grandfather for Christmas.
“It was a sensory overload,” he said of the original store. “It’s one of the most missed stores in Rutland. Everyone’s wanted Jeff to bring it back to some degree.”
The selection on Friday included classic and obscure CDs, vinyl records, T-shirts, skatewear and various pop-culture bric-a-brac — “Aliens” action figures lined one wall.
“It is a hodgepodge of mayhem,” Sanborn said. “It’s stuff that I’ve just acquired, collected, stuff that’s fallen off the back of trucks. It’s not how the store used to be — that was more formatted, regimented. ... Nothing is priced. Just make a semi-noninsulting offer, and it could be yours.”
