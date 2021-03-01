TINMOUTH — Residents got a preview of a very different Town Meeting Day this year at the town’s virtual information meeting held on Saturday afternoon.
The 90-minute meeting, held on GoToMeeting, drew about 50 participants. According to Gail Fallar, town clerk and treasurer, about 80 people typically attend the annual in-person meeting.
Fallar said the technology worked without any serious hiccups.
“We were able to see everybody and people were able to ask questions,” she said.
While she admitted the discussion wasn’t as robust as it would have been at an in-person meeting, she said candidates from contested races, including the select board, school board and road commissioner, all had an opportunity to speak to meeting attendees.
Tinmouth’s representative in Montpelier also addressed viewers.
“Everybody was civil and pleasant,” Fallar said.
Tinmouth is no stranger to switching up the town meeting format. Fallar said the town went back and forth between voting from the floor and Australian ballot in the early 2000s. Since then, it has settled on voting for budget articles from the floor at its annual meeting — held on the Saturday before Town Meeting Day — and for officers by Australian ballot on Town Meeting Day. This year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, all items will be decided by Australian ballot on Town Meeting Day.
Fallar said some of this year’s changes may stick. If nothing else, she likes the idea of livestreaming the annual meeting so more people can attend.
She noted that the virtual meetings the Select Board has held over the past year have improved community engagement by eliminating the barrier of having to travel to attend meetings in the winter.
However, she added that virtual meetings make can make communication more difficult and can make it hard for the board to effectively conduct business.
“It’s good for the public to be able to have access to it, but for the board’s functioning, it makes it harder,” she said.
For his part, Select Board member Michael Fallar is ready to retire floor votes. (Michael Fallar is the son of Gail Fallar.)
“I would love to move entirely to Australian ballot. I feel that in this day and age, that is the most appropriate way for the maximum number of people to voice their opinion,” he said, admitting he used to be a staunch defender of the tradition.
“In the days gone by — you know, 100 years ago — Town Meeting becomes an event and everyone would show up, and that is just not the case anymore,” he said.
Today’s town meetings, he said, attract a limited number of residents who ultimately get to decide the fate of the budget for the whole town.
Michael Fallar remarked that the floor process can disenfranchise people who might be intimidated to voice their opinion out of fear of becoming the target of mockery or ridicule.
“They step away from that process of being a voting member of our community,” he said.
Cathy Reynolds, another member of the Select Board, said she missed the face-to-face interactions with community members that happen at a typical meeting.
“It is the one time per year when we actually see and hear from our constituents face to face, and I really appreciate the ability to legislate in person,” she said, adding that she also missed the community lunch that accompanies the meeting.
Reynolds said Saturday’s meeting was mostly a success, but noted that a number of people called in by telephone making it difficult to know who was speaking or wanted to speak.
Still, she said she expects solid voter turnout this year thanks to the vote-by-mail option.
“I think that we’ll have a good turnout even though I don’t think very many people will actually physically come to the polls,” she said. “So that’s a positive.”
Reynolds said that while she doesn’t regret the town’s decision to hold its town meeting this way, calling it “the best safe decision,” she is eager for a return to normal next year.
“I look forward to real town meeting,” she said.
Anyone wishing to view a recording of the meeting may contact Gail Fallar through the town website at www.tinmouthvt.org.
