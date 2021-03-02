BensonVoters in Benson approved a general fund budget of $399,075, of which $252,611 will be raised by taxes.
The highway budget of $604,720, of which $488,720 will be raised by taxes, also passed.
All other articles were approved.
There were no contested races.
The position of library commissioner remains unfilled since no write-in candidate received sufficient votes to be elected.
Brandon
Incumbent Seth Hopkins and Michael Markowski were elected to one-year seats on the Select Board. They defeated Lindsey Berk and Alexandra Breyer. Berk received 475 votes, Breyer 443, Hopkins 691, and Markowski got 649.
Voters approved a budget of $3,244,020 that called for raising $2,744,135 in property taxes, with 786 voting “yes,” and 444 voting “no.”
Voters approved an article asking them to spend $100,000 on paving projects for Florence Road, High Pond Road, and others identified by the highway foreman.
Voters approved Article 19 asking if they’d authorize cannabis retailers and integrated licenses in town.
An article asking voters to bond not more than $5,700,000 for upgrades and repairs to the wastewater treatment facility was approved with 805 voting “yes,” and 397 voting “no.”
Voters elected Michael Markowski to a three-year seat on the Brandon Fire District #1 Prudential Board, with Markowski getting 800 votes to Natalie Steen’s 325.
Running for a pair of two-year seats on the Prudential Board were William “Bill” Moore, Dennis Reisenweaver, Natalie Steen, Lynn C. Wdowiak, and John Wyman. Moore and Wyman were elected. Moore got 778 votes, Reisenweaver got 167, Steen got 307, Wdowiak got 252, and Wyman got 636.
Voters approved an article asking if they would accept the fire district’s revised bylaws, with 883 voting “yes,” and 170 voting “no.”
Voters approved the fire district’s proposed budget of $646,090, of which $215,175 had already been appropriated.
CastletonCastleton is staying with the Rutland County Solid Waste District.
A proposal to withdraw from the district was voted down at town meeting, 405-198. The wastewater treatment facility is getting an overhaul, though. A $2.5 million bond for improvements there was approved 317-237.
Castleton votes its budget as more than 30 separate ballot items. All monetary items were approved Tuesday.
Chittenden
Voters approved a general fund budget calling for spending $496,274, minus expected revenue of $210,025, leaving $286,249 to be raised in taxes. The budget passed 269-55.
Voters approved the highway fund budget spending $756,530, with $195,594 in anticipated revenue, and $560,936 to be raised in taxes, with 276 voting “yes” and 49 voting “no.”
Article 10, asking if voters would approve spending $40,000 to purchase a 2.54-acre field next to the North Chittenden Grange Hall, passed with 188 voting “yes” and 135 voting “no.”
All other ballot articles passed. There were no contested races.
Clarendon
Voters passed a budget calling for $1,107,298 to be raised by taxes for the general fund and highway fund, with 312 voting “yes” and 128 voting “no.”
The budget is up $45,000 over last year. Town officials estimated that if it passed, it would lead to a 1-cent increase in the tax rate.
There were no contested races. All other ballot articles passed, except for two — Article 20 asking voters to approve a $2,500 appropriation to the Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, which failed with 174 voting “yes” and 252 voting “no,” and Article 21 asking to appropriate $500 to the Rutland Restorative Justice Center, with 174 voting “yes” and 252 voting “no.”
Fair Haven
The municipal budget passed and one incumbent won while another lost for the select board, according to Town Clerk Suzanne DeChame.
The municipal budget, which had an amount to be raised by taxes of $1,798,662, passed 258-183. About 58% of the voters supported the budget which was $101,906, or 6% more than the budget approved last year which had an amount to be raised by taxes of $1,696,756
For the Select Board, Chris Cole gained a three-year term by defeating incumbent Robert Richards 308-133.
For a one-year term on the select board, incumbent Carol Egan earned reelection with 377, votes. Rod Holzworth II secured the second seat with 238 votes, topping John Lulek at 145.
DeChame said there were no unusual items on the ballot.
There were 460 participating voters out of 1,900 registered voters. DeChame said the turnout was average.
Hubbardton
In Hubbardton, voters approved a nearly flat budget of $1,214,668.
An article asking voters if they wish to eliminate office of town auditor passed.
There were no contested races.
IraIra voters approved a general and highway expenditure budget of $314,843, of which $245,193 will be raised by taxes.
All other articles passed. There were no contested races.
KillingtonVoters approved a general fund budget of $5,463,186, which uses an estimated $75,000 in revenue from 2020, with $4,261,501 to be raised in taxes, and $1,201,685 in non-property tax revenue, with 192 voting “yes” and 35 voting “no.”
Last year, voters approved a general fund budget of $4,788,644, using $120,000 from the previous year, raising $3,697,644 in taxes with $971,367 in non-property tax revenue.
There were no contested races for town office this year.
All other ballot articles passed.
Middletown Springs
In Middletown Springs, voters approved a general fund budget is $351,597, of which $270,897 will be raised by taxes.
They also approved highway budget of $450,300, with $319,050 to be raised by taxes.
In the Select Board race, Robin Chesnut-Tangerman defeated incumbent Carl Haynes 193 votes to 153 votes for a three-year seat.
For town clerk, Patty Kenyon bested current clerk, Laura Castle 227-117 to win a three-year term
For the office of treasurer, Jenny Munyak topped Ryan DeCelle 249-93 for a three-year term.
All other articles were approved.
Mount Holly
Voters approved all items on the town meeting ballot.
The $456,890 general fund budget was approved 238-31. The $367,450 highway budget passed 248-22.
Mount Tabor
Having passed the budget on Monday via floor vote and with no contested races on the town meeting ballot, Mount Tabor’s results were largely predictable.
Voters approved Philip Lidstone for Select Board, William Basso for treasurer and Margot Cebo for auditor and lister.
There was no candidate for moderator, but nine write-in votes gave the post to Robert Gasperetti.
Pawlet
Pawlet’s voters approved almost everything on the ballot Tuesday.
The $463,290 general fund budget passed 434-79 and the $605,358 highway budget passed 415-97. All other monetary items were approved with the sole exception of $250 “to support Big Heavy World,” which was rejected 289-194.
The pair of one-year seats on the Select Board went to John W. Malcolm and Jessica Van Oort, with 379 and 243 votes, respectively. They came in ahead of Estella Leach (133), Martin Kravitt (69) and Daniel Banyai (18)
Leach, Kravitt and Banyai were also in the running for a three-year seat, but came up short there as well. That seat went to Richard Hulett with 323 votes. He was followed by Maureen Brown with 104. Leach took 34, Kravitt received 18 and four people voted for Banyai.
Poultney
Voters approved a general fund budget of $1,367,224, minus a surplus of $104,250, with 237 voting “yes” and 68 voting “no.”
They passed a highway budget of $864,746 with 169 voting “yes” and 39 voting “no.”
Last year’s general fund budget was for $1,294,854. The previous highway budget was $786,854.
There were no contested races. All ballot articles passed.
Proctor
The municipal budget, highway budget and the appropriation for the Proctor Free Library were all approved by voters on Tuesday.
Results were reported on Tuesday night only as passed without the vote totals.
The general fund budget of $916,300 was approved. The general fund approved in 2020 was $897,610 down $18,690 or about 2% less than the 2021 budget.
The amount of $484,213 was also approved for the highway fund a difference of $16,320, or 3% less than the 2020 amount of $500,533.
Voters also supported $67,000 for the library which was the same amount approved last year.
There were no contested races for the town.
Rutland Town
Rutland Town Clerk Kari Clark said Tuesday that all budgets and articles passed. She declined to release numbers until Wednesday, saying the results wouldn’t be official until then.
The only contested races were for a three-year Select Board seat, sought by Don Chioffi, Christopher Howland, and Aaron Jones, and for delinquent tax collector, the candidates being Howland, James Scholtz, and Robyn Sweet. Clark said Chioffi won the board seat, while Scholtz was elected delinquent tax collector.
The general fund budget was for $1,065,342, the police budget $345,966, highway fund budget, $872,802, fire department budget, $214,370, and the recreation budget $128,321.
Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury is short some officers.
While Aaron Korzun was elected to the Select Board and Sanford Brass was elected auditor, no candidate got the requisite number of votes for lister, town clerk, first constable or second constable, according to results delivered by the clerk late Tuesday.
The $1,117,027 budget passed 264-44. All other monetary items on the ballot were approved.
Tinmouth
The municipal and highway budgets passed easily, according to Town Clerk Gail Fallar.
The general fund budget was $234,590 and the highway budget was $548,250.
In 2020, voters unanimously approved from the floor a general fund budget of $237,815, which was $3,225 more than the budget passed on Tuesday.
The highway fund budget, which was $514,250 in 2020, was also approved unanimously from the floor.
Meadow Squier won the three-year select board seat with 130 votes, Michael Fallar had 65 votes and Nate Miner had 36 votes
Eric Buffum won re-election as road commissioner, 196-34, against Michael Fallar.
WallingfordVoters elected Kathy Luzader to a two-year seat on the Select Board. She defeated Anthony Petrossi, and incumbent Patricia Pranger. Luzader got 258 votes, Petrossi got 144, and Pranger got 89.
Voters approved a budget calling for spending $1,292,013, with $894,738 to be raised in taxes.
According to an email from Jill Stone-Teer, assistant town clerk, the budget and all other articles passed, although the breakdown of the votes was not included in the information sent to the Herald Tuesday night.
Wells
Voters supported the municipal budget and all appropriations on Tuesday. The municipal budget of about $1.030,719 was approved 125-24. The budget approved on Tuesday was $106,729, or about 11.5% more than the $923,990 budget approved in 2020.
There were no contested races on this year’s ballot.
West Rutland
Voters passed a budget calling for $1,474,557 to be raised in taxes with 171 voting “yes” and 84 voting “no.”
Voters approved a ballot article asking to allocate $80,000 to sidewalk and paving projects with 200 voting “yes” and 56 voting “no.”
All other ballot articles passed. There were no contested races.
