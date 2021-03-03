---Danby
Danby voters approved a budget of $1,277,264, of which $1,056,179 will be raised through taxes.
In the Select Board races, Thomas Fuller Jr. beat incumbent Lynn Boudrant for a two-year seat by a vote of 383-191.
Incumbent Bradley Bender held off challenger Suzanne Kantorski for a three-year seat 341-223.
For auditor, Marianne McClure defeated Byron Battease for a three-year term by a vote of 311-211.
Residents also voted to allow the operation of cannabis retailers within the town 292-274.
---Mendon
Voters elected Valorie Taylor to a three-year seat on the Select Board. Taylor got 128 votes, while Bryan Sell got 75.
Voters approved a municipal budget of $1,211,999 with a vote of 209 to 17.
Voters elected Christopher Corsones to be town moderator at the next Town Meeting. Corsones received 162 votes, while Rich Carlson got 62.
All other ballot articles passed.
---Pittsfield
All financial items on the ballot were approved at town meeting on Tuesday.
Most Pittsfield business, including the election of town officials, has traditionally been done from the floor, so most of the positions were filled through write-in candidates.
Voters approved a general fund budget of $559,080; a highway fund of $309,514; $5,780 for the cemetery; Pittsfield Fire and Rescue was approved for $21,875; and the Roger Clark Memorial Library was approved for $8,245.
In 2020, the amounts were $616,771 for general fund; $329,221 for highway; $6,856 for cemetery; $18,850; and $4,800 for the library.
Voters also approved $2,100 for an equipment reserve fund and $90,000 for a truck replacement reserve fund for the fire department.
A request was approved to put $25,000 into the town hall reserve fund to complete phases one and two of repairs and to create a fund, starting with $$7,500 for town hall maintenance.
The financial items received strong support. Among all of them, only about 46 votes were cast against any of the requests.
Town Clerk and Treasurer Trisha Fryer said the number of voters was about normal, despite the pandemic, but the town's informational meeting was not well attended.
-- From staff reports
