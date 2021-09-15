RUTLAND TOWN — Rutland Town’s leaders said Tuesday they would like to use the COVID stimulus to hold down the tax rate.
No decisions were made on use of the town’s estimated $1.2 million in ARPA money at the Select Board’s regular meeting Monday, but the members all expressed interest in focusing on uses that would reduce the tax burden.
Alderman J.P. Faignant urged the board to look into using the money to pay off the fire station bond. He noted that the town had been making bond payments with surplus funds left over from the project coming in under budget, but those were about to run out. The resulting municipal tax hike would likely be compounded, he said, by anticipated changes to state education financing which would drive up the school tax rate.
“With this amount of money, we could almost pay cash for the building and save our taxpayers 20 years of bond payments on top of what’s going to be a substantial education tax rate,” he said
Board Chair Mary Ashcroft said she had assembled ideas she heard in both meetings and individual conversations into a list of 24 potential projects. She said she was particularly interested in a provision in the stimulus allowing the funds to replace town revenue lost to the pandemic. She said if the town could hit certain benchmarks, some of the stimulus could go into the general fund as “free money.”
“I think we should explore that,” she said. “I’m not going to say it’s a simple formula ... but it becomes general revenue to the town and it doesn’t stop anything else from going on.”
Selectman Don Chioffi said he thought Faignant was “on the right track” and argued for spending the stimulus on capital projects that would otherwise cost the taxpayers money, and not on any sort of programs that would not be sustainable without continued funding from the town. Ashcroft recommended they hold off on committing to infrastructure projects until they see exactly what happens with the next federal infrastructure bill.
Delinquent Tax Collector James Scholtz suggested there was the potential to help people who were behind on their taxes because of COVID, and Ashcroft said ARPA funds could be applied to recoup taxes that were abated due to COVID.
Other ideas on Ashcroft’s list included Wi-Fi at town properties, air purifiers at Town Hall, digitizing land records, street lighting, broadband access, creating a revolving loan fund, supporting public transportation, water and sewer work, a “large-scale recruiting event,” a day care program and cable installation at Northwood Park.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
