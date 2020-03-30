The Rutland Town Hall closed Monday afternoon after an employee was advised to test for COVID-19.
Select Board Chairman Josh Terenzini said the decision was made in conjunction with town health officer John Faignant after they learned of the employee’s status. All employees working in the town office have been advised to self-quarantine pending the outcome of the test.
Terenzini, contacted early Monday evening, said he could not discuss when he expected to receive results.
“The building is empty of people until we’ve learned the results of the test,” he said. “Depending on the results, we would certainly go to a contractor to have the building properly cleaned and sanitized.”
Terenzini said about a half-dozen employees usually are in the building at any time.
“We have the clerk’s office, treasurer’s office, lister and (police department),” he said, noting that a number of town employees already were working from home.
Terenzini said the closure should not disrupt police operations.
“RPD is working smoothly,” he said. “They have their cars. They have their computers in their cars. They can still be out and responding to calls and working remotely.”
Similarly, Terenzini said Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting already was scheduled to be held remotely and that he did not foresee any disruption for town operations.
“There’s nothing on the docket that’s needing to be canceled or rescheduled,” he said.
Terenzini said he had not been in the office or in direct contact with the employee recently enough to feel the need to self-quarantine himself, though, he did say that he has been adhering to the social distancing guidelines being promoted as a way to slow the spread of the virus.
