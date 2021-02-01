Turning Point is about to be multiple points.
The substance abuse recovery organization has made deals with four partner organizations to offer services away from its State Street location, extending its reach into the outlying towns.
“During COVID, we kind of realized a lot of our services are really only available for people who live in Rutland or have transportation,” executive director Tracie Hauk said. “When things shut down, it really made us think about going to some of these smaller towns.”
Partners lined up for the pilot program include the First Congregational Church in Fair Haven, the Brandon Free Library, Castleton University and PATH at Stone Summit — a residential facility in Brandon.
Hauk said she anticipates working with the Rutland Free Library, if it completes its planned move to the former College of St. Joseph campus.
Hauk said the organization was in the early stages of determining what services it can offer at each location.
“Because it’s a pilot, we can tweak it as we go along,” she said. “We’re building the plane as we fly it.”
Allie Mullin, of PATH at Stone Summit, echoed Hauk’s emphasis on how early a stage the collaboration was in, though she said they expected to use Turning Point to offer after-care to residences and that all services would be remote.
“We’re just trying to figure out how, as a community, we can bring more services to more people,” she said.
Meanwhile, Hauk said the pandemic has meant an end to group recovery sessions at Turning Point and a shift to more one-on-one services. The center remains open to walk-ins, she said, and presentations are conducted over Zoom.
“We’ve been doing phone coaching — I have several people I provide recovery coaching I haven’t met in person,” she said. “The only thing we haven’t really been able to do is the correctional coaching we did at Marble Valley because we can’t go up there.”
They have engaged in a letter-writing program with participating inmates. She said at least four have been released during COVID and maintained contact with their recovery coach.
“We are still here,” Hauk said. “We’re here to help family members and people with substance abuse disorder with whatever they need.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.