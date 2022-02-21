TINMOUTH — Two Tinmouth residents are facing off to represent the town on the Mill River School Board.
Ingrid Lepley and Josh Squier are vying for a two-year seat on the five-school, four-town board.
The seat is currently held by Asha Carroll, who is stepping down after completing one year of her three-year term, citing family obligations.
Squier owns Squier Family Farm with his wife Meadow, who is a member of the Tinmouth Select Board.
The couple has two young children. One currently attends Tinmouth Mountain School; the other will begin there next school year.
A graduate of Green Mountain College, Squier has worked in agriculture extensively.
“I’m a farming nerd, basically. I really like learning and I really like figuring out problems,” he said.
Squier said he believes his demeanor and past board experience with the Vermont Farmers Market and Vermont Farmers Food Center will be an asset to the Mill River board.
He said he’s an active listener who wants to hear what people have to say.
“Listening to, actually, what the students are saying and what the teachers are saying is really, really important. And I’m really interested in doing that,” he said.
If elected, Squier said he’d want to focus on the needs of students and teachers as schools begin to recover from the pandemic.
Part of that, he said, is creating healthy school environments where students are fed and cared for.
He noted the benefits of providing free school meals and expressed his desire to see the program continue beyond the pandemic.
Squier also stressed the importance of supporting teachers. “They’re really important in how our school systems work,” he said. “We really need to make sure that, coming out of COVID, we can hear them and we can listen to what they are needing.”
Squier addressed the backlash the district has faced over the past year from parts of the community in response to equity initiatives and raising the Black Lives Matter flag at the high school, saying he wants to bring empathy to the conversation.
“We need to have empathy for everybody in our school community. And we need to be able to listen to the people and understand their grievances,” he said.
Ultimately, he said, it comes down to what’s best for students.
“We want everyone in our schools to be safe and we want to make them maybe have to challenge beliefs, maybe have to think about bigger picture things,” he said.
Squier said he supports the BLM movement and ensuring equity for LGBTQ+ students.
“We should be able to create safe environments for them,” he said. He added that he’d like to see the district conduct a school climate survey to better understand what’s happening in schools.
“One of the things that we need is just data, because it’s hard to make decisions and make choices when we don’t know as much as we should,” he said.
Multiple attempts to reach Ingrid Lepley were unsuccessful.
